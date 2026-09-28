Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire Reaffirm 150km Boundary

28 September 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire have completed the first phase of a joint exercise to reaffirm their 150-kilometre international land boundary with the inauguration of 37 new boundary pillars.

The exercise, supervised by the Ghana Boundary Commission (GhBC), covered the 150-kilometre stretch of the common boundary and was funded by the German Development Cooperation (GIZ) and the African Union Border Programme (AUBP).

The 37 pillars comprise one Terminus Pillar, 12 Main Pillars, 20 Intermediate Pillars and four Border Crossing Pillars, with the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces serving as the contractor. Read More

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