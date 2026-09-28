Egypt/Morocco: Algeria and Morocco Make Winning Starts As Egypt Held By Angola in Afcon 2027 Qualifiers

Algeria began the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027 qualifiers with a 3-1 victory over Zambia as Morocco also claimed three points, while Egypt were held to a goalless draw by Angola on Friday.

Ibrahim Maza and Anis Hadj Moussa scored second-half goals as Algeria recovered after Zambia had equalised to give new coach Brahim Hamdani victory in his first match in charge.

Morocco beat Gabon 2-0 through goals from Noussair Mazraoui and Soufiane Rahimi, while Egypt were unable to find a breakthrough against Angola.

Elsewhere, Mali defeated Cape Verde 3-1, with Nini Dorgeles scoring twice, while Burkina Faso and Benin shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

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Algeria mark Hamdani debut with victory

Algeria made a flying start against Zambia when Jaouen Hadjam opened the scoring after only two minutes.

Zambia recovered from the early setback and eventually drew level in the 57th minute through Fashion Sakala.

The hosts responded quickly, however, with Maza restoring their advantage 10 minutes later.

Hadj Moussa, introduced from the bench, then gave Algeria breathing space by scoring their third goal in the 74th minute.

The Desert Foxes protected their two-goal advantage through the closing stages to give former Algeria international defender Hamdani a winning start in charge.

Morocco overcome Gabon

Morocco also opened their campaign with maximum points after a 2-0 victory over Gabon in Group A.

The Atlas Lions went ahead in the 36th minute when Mazraoui broke the deadlock to give the hosts a half-time advantage.

Gabon attempted to find a way back into the contest after the interval, but Morocco remained in control and eventually secured the victory six minutes from time.

Rahimi scored the second goal in the 84th minute as Morocco joined Niger on three points following the latter's 2-1 victory over Lesotho in the group's other opening fixture.

Egypt frustrated by Angola

Record seven-time African champions Egypt had to settle for a point after being held 0-0 by Angola in Group B.

The hosts thought they had taken the lead in the 21st minute when Mostafa Zico found the net, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

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Egypt continued to search for a breakthrough, but Angola's defence resisted the pressure.

Neither side was able to find the decisive goal as Angola left with an away point and Egypt began their campaign with a draw.

Dorgeles double helps Mali past Cape Verde

Mali made an impressive start in Group K with a 3-1 victory over Cape Verde.

Martial Tia gave Mali the lead after five minutes, but their advantage lasted only five minutes before Lopes Cabral equalised for Cape Verde.

Dorgeles restored Mali's lead in the 39th minute to send his side into the interval 2-1 ahead.

He struck again six minutes after the restart to complete his double and establish a two-goal cushion.

Mali held on comfortably to take all three points from their opening qualifier.

Burkina Faso and Benin share points

Burkina Faso and Benin began their Group F campaigns with a 1-1 draw.

Lassina Traoré put Burkina Faso ahead from the penalty spot in the 20th minute.

Benin responded in the second half and drew level through Aiyegun Tosin, who converted another penalty in the 68th minute.

Neither side was able to find a winner during the closing stages, leaving Burkina Faso and Benin with a point apiece from their opening match.