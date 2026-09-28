Tanzania/Guinea Bissau: Guinea-Bissau Stun Tanzania As Mozambique Deny Vieira Winning Senegal Start

Guinea-Bissau produced the standout result of Friday's early TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifiers with a 2-0 away victory over co-hosts Tanzania.

Mozambique also frustrated Senegal by holding the Lions of Teranga to a 1-1 draw in Patrick Vieira's first competitive match in charge, despite Nicolas Jackson giving Senegal the lead.

Sudan made a winning start to their campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Ethiopia, scoring late to take all three points.

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The results provided an eventful opening to Friday's programme as the race for places at the 2027 finals in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda continued.

Tanzania are already guaranteed their place at the tournament as co-hosts, meaning Guinea-Bissau's victory could prove particularly significant in Group L, where the other three teams are effectively battling for one qualifying place.

Mozambique 1-1 Senegal

Patrick Vieira's competitive reign as Senegal coach began with a draw after Mozambique fought back to secure a 1-1 result.

Nicolas Jackson gave Senegal the lead in the 32nd minute, putting the visitors in control as they looked to make a winning start under their new coach.

But Mozambique responded just before half-time, with Geny Catamo equalising in added time to send the teams into the break level.

Neither side was able to find a winner after the interval, leaving Senegal to settle for a point in Vieira's first qualifier in charge.

The result is also Senegal's first draw under the former France international, who has begun a new cycle with a squad missing Sadio Mané because of a physical issue. Vieira nevertheless has several established attacking options, including Jackson, Ismaila Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye and Assane Diao.

For Mozambique, holding one of Africa's strongest sides represents an encouraging opening to their Group J campaign.

Tanzania 0-2 Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau caused a major upset by beating Tanzania 2-0 away from home to make an impressive start in Group L.

Franculino Djú put the visitors ahead in the 33rd minute before Mama Baldé doubled the advantage in the 58th minute to silence the home supporters.

Tanzania attempted to respond with several second-half substitutions but were unable to break down a disciplined Guinea-Bissau side.

The result is particularly significant because Tanzania are one of the three co-hosts of AFCON 2027 and are therefore already guaranteed a place at the finals.

Only the highest-placed team apart from Tanzania will qualify from Group L, leaving Guinea-Bissau competing directly with Nigeria and Madagascar for the remaining ticket.

That makes three away points against the co-hosts an important early advantage.

For Tanzania, meanwhile, the defeat provides an early warning that competitive qualifying matches will remain important preparation ahead of a tournament they will stage alongside Kenya and Uganda.

Sudan 1-0 Ethiopia

Sudan opened their Group J campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ethiopia after a late goal settled a tight contest.

The sides went into half-time goalless and remained level for much of the second half as Ethiopia resisted Sudan's attempts to find a breakthrough.

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Mohamed Eisa eventually scored in the 86th minute to give Sudan the decisive advantage and secure all three points.

The victory provides Sudan with a valuable start in a group that also contains Senegal and Mozambique.

With Senegal dropping points earlier in the day, Sudan's win immediately gives them an important position in what could develop into a closely fought qualification race.

Ethiopia will be disappointed after staying in the contest until the closing stages before conceding.

Sudan have shown in recent international campaigns that they can be difficult to break down, and another disciplined performance was enough to earn them an opening victory.

Their next fixtures will provide a clearer indication of whether they can turn that defensive resilience into a sustained challenge for qualification.