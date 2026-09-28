Rwanda/Gambia: Nigeria Fight Back As Gambia, Rwanda and Guinea-Bissau Make Winning Starts to Afcon 2027 Qualifiers

Nigeria came from behind to beat Madagascar as The Gambia, Rwanda, Malawi, Togo and Guinea-Bissau also made winning starts to their TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027 qualifying campaigns on Friday.

The Super Eagles recovered from conceding after 16 minutes to claim a 2-1 victory, with George Ilenikhena equalising before half-time and substitute Moses Usor scoring the winner in the second half.

Rwanda recorded the biggest victory among the six sides, beating Liberia 3-1, while Guinea-Bissau secured an important 2-0 away success against co-hosts Tanzania.

Malawi and The Gambia both won 2-1 against South Sudan and Somalia respectively, while Togo edged Burundi 1-0.

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Nigeria recover to beat Madagascar

Madagascar threatened an upset when Ehsan Kari put the visitors ahead after 16 minutes, finishing after being set up by Ryan Ponti.

Nigeria responded and eventually found their equaliser in first-half stoppage time when Alex Iwobi provided the pass for Ilenikhena to make it 1-1.

The turnaround was completed in the 65th minute.

Usor, introduced in place of Samuel Chukwueze, made an immediate impact by scoring from Semi Ajayi's pass to put Nigeria 2-1 ahead.

The Super Eagles protected their advantage to collect three points from their opening Group L fixture.

Guinea-Bissau claim impressive away win

Guinea-Bissau also made a strong start in Group L with a 2-0 victory away to Tanzania.

Franculino broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute after being set up by Beto.

Tanzania attempted to respond after the interval, but the Djurtus doubled their advantage in the 58th minute when Mama Baldé converted from Dalcio's pass.

Guinea-Bissau controlled the remainder of the contest to secure an important away victory.

Tanzania are already assured of their place at PAMOJA 2027 as one of the three co-hosts, meaning Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar are competing to finish as the highest-ranked non-host nation in Group L.

Badamosi gives Gambia late victory

The Gambia opened their Group C campaign with a 2-1 victory over Somalia.

Ebrima Colley gave the Scorpions the lead from the penalty spot in the 18th minute, but Somalia remained in the contest and were rewarded when Bilal Njie equalised in the 72nd minute.

The Gambia responded 11 minutes later.

Muhammed Badamosi, who had been introduced at half-time, scored from Suleiman Camara's pass to restore the Scorpions' advantage and secure all three points.

The result gives The Gambia a positive start before their next qualifier against Ghana.

Rwanda strike three in first half

Rwanda produced an impressive first-half attacking display to beat Liberia 3-1 in Group K.

Abeddy Biramahire needed only two minutes to put the Amavubi ahead following a pass from Mickels Leroy Jacques.

Jacques then turned scorer in the 33rd minute, converting from Gilbert Byiringiro's assist to double Rwanda's advantage.

Liberia responded through Sylvanus Nimely five minutes later, but Rwanda restored their two-goal cushion before half-time when Mickels Joy Lance converted a penalty in the 44th minute.

Liberia pushed for a route back into the contest after the interval, but Rwanda's defence held firm to secure the three points.

Malawi edge South Sudan

Malawi began their Group B campaign with a 2-1 victory over South Sudan.

Babatunde Adepoju opened the scoring after 20 minutes to give the Flames a half-time advantage.

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South Sudan responded quickly after the restart as Stephen Joseph Dhata equalised in the 48th minute.

The match remained level for only 16 minutes, with Lloyd Njaliwa restoring Malawi's lead in the 64th minute.

Callisto Pasuwa's side resisted South Sudan's attempts to find another equaliser and held on for an opening victory.

Togo hold off Burundi

Togo also collected maximum points after beating Burundi 1-0 in their Group I opener.

Dermane Karim scored the only goal in the 17th minute after being supplied by Zuberu Sharani.

Burundi made several changes after the interval as they searched for an equaliser, but the Sparrowhawks remained organised defensively.

Further adjustments from both teams during the closing stages failed to change the score as Togo held on for all three points.