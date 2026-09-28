Nigeria: Osinachi Ohale Retires From Nigeria Duty After 16 Years With Super Falcons

Nigeria defender Osinachi Ohale has announced her retirement from international football after a 16-year career in which she won five Women's Africa Cup of Nations titles.

The 33-year-old ends her Super Falcons career with 86 appearances, having represented Nigeria at four World Cups and seven editions of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Ohale said the decision to end her international career had been difficult but leaves with a sense of fulfilment after representing several generations of the Super Falcons.

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"After 16 years of wearing the Nigeria jersey, representing my country and giving everything I had for this beautiful sport, I have made the very difficult decision to retire from international football," she wrote.

A career punctuated by titles

Ohale established herself as an important member of a Nigeria side that continued the country's dominance of African women's football.

She featured at four World Cups and seven Women's AFCON tournaments, winning the continental title five times during her international career.

Beyond the trophies and appearances, Ohale reflected on the sacrifices, friendships, victories and difficult moments that shaped her time with the national team.

She said representing Nigeria and hearing the national anthem before matches remained among the proudest experiences of her career.

"I gave this jersey my youth, my strength, my sweat, my tears and my heart. And if I had to do it all over again, I would choose Nigeria again, every time," she said.

A tribute to teammates and supporters

Ohale also used her farewell message to thank her teammates, coaches, technical staff, family and loved ones, as well as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), for their roles during her international career.

She reserved a special message for Super Falcons supporters who followed the team through both successful and difficult periods.

"To the Nigerian fans: thank you for trusting us, supporting us, celebrating with us and staying by our side in good times and bad. Your love made wearing this jersey even more special," she wrote.

"Still a Super Falcon"

Despite bringing her playing career with Nigeria to an end, Ohale said her connection with the national team would remain.

"Today I say goodbye to international football without any regrets, only with gratitude," she said.

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She then summed up her international journey: "86 caps. 16 years old. 4 World Cups. 7 Women's AFCON. 5 tracks."

"But the greatest achievement of all is knowing that I have had the privilege of serving my country."

Ohale concluded her farewell by underlining the significance of representing Nigeria throughout her career.

"The jersey will leave my shoulders, but it will never leave my heart. Thank you, Nigeria, for allowing me to live my dream."

She leaves international football after 16 years as a Super Falcon, with 86 caps and five continental titles to her name.