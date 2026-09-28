Nigeria: The Political Battle Testing Olamilekan Adeola's Influence in Ogun

Ogun West has existed since the state was created in 1976 and has never produced a governor. That single fact sits underneath everything happening around Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, the APC's consensus governorship candidate for 2027, better known by his nickname, Yayi.

His path to the nomination ran through Lagos before it reached Ogun. Adeola began in the House of Representatives representing Alimosho, then crossed into the Senate representing Ogun West, where he now chairs the Appropriations Committee, one of the National Assembly's most consequential seats.

In June, Governor Dapo Abiodun personally accompanied Adeola and former governor Olusegun Osoba to Abuja, presenting the candidate and his running mate to President Bola Tinubu. Two months later, Tinubu used his birthday message to Adeola to call him a dependable political ally.

It is an enormous phrase, for sure, coming from a sitting president about a governorship candidate in another man's state. As some observers have noted, it is a public gesture Tinubu did not have to make at all.Abiodun's own stake is harder to miss. He is finishing his second term, and Ogun's political class reads his backing of Adeola as an attempt to shape who inherits the machinery he built, rather than leave that question to chance.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Osoba's presence adds an older layer of legitimacy. Adeola has openly called both Tinubu and Osoba mentors, and Abiodun a role model, language that positions his campaign as continuity rather than disruption.

The APC's 2027 campaign council brings together Abiodun, Osoba, and former governors Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun, politicians whose rivalries have influenced Ogun's politics for two decades. Assembling them under one banner is itself a political achievement, and possibly a fragile one.

Slogans aside, the arithmetic behind "tested and trusted" is straightforward. Adeola has held office at three legislative levels across two states. Whether that record survives contact with Ogun's grassroots is a question the endorsements alone cannot answer.