Nigeria: War Without End - Why Tinubu Must Step Into the Wike-APC Governors' Battle

Nyesom Wike relaxes inside President Bola Tinubu's cabinet as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory while remaining a prominent member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). That contradiction, tolerated for two years, has produced the loudest quarrel inside the ruling coalition.

At issue is the Rainbow Coalition, a political vehicle Wike says exists to mobilise support for Tinubu's 2027 re-election. APC governors read it differently, as a structure capable of drawing votes and loyalty away from the party machinery they personally control in their states.

Both sides insist they want the same outcome.

Wike has repeatedly said the coalition is not an attempt to replace the APC, only to widen support for the president. The Progressive Governors' Forum has responded by refusing to back any arrangement that could weaken its candidates.

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The language has sharpened beyond ordinary disagreement. Wike has called some governors politically lazy, while allies of the governors have accused him of undermining party discipline from inside a government that is not technically his own.

Even within the APC, opinion is split. Some view Wike's reach into Rivers State and beyond as a genuine asset for Tinubu's coalition. Others see a minister building an independent political base using the access his cabinet position provides.

The Presidential Campaign Council has already asked Tinubu to step in, with spokesman Ima Niboro describing the fight as a disagreement among allies who share an objective but not a method. That request came from inside the president's own campaign structure.

What makes the dispute delicate is arithmetic rather than sentiment. Presidential elections are won nationally, but votes are organised locally, and governors control the structures that turn out those votes. Wike's coalition operates above that layer.

Tinubu has stayed publicly quiet as the exchanges continue. The longer that silence lasts, the more the disagreement risks hardening from a quarrel between allies into two separate operations competing for the same voters in 2027.