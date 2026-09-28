Nigeria: Kemi Fajana - Woman Behind the Growing Twins Faja Empire

When Kemi Fajana walks into a room, her elegance is usually the first thing people notice. Her business empire, however, is what keeps them talking long after she has left.

At a time when Lagos society thrives on glamour, visibility and the occasional loud announcement of success, Fajana has chosen a rather different route. She has allowed her achievements to make the noise for her.

The elegant Kwara-born entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer of Twins Faja Group has quietly built an impressive business story from humble beginnings, transforming one business into a growing empire with interests across several sectors.

Today, Twins Faja Nigeria Limited, Twins Faja Supermarket and Twins Faja Oil and Gas represent the different arms of her expanding enterprise, with interests covering building materials, groceries, apparel, baby essentials and petroleum products.

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And while she may possess the polish and sophistication that easily make her at home in fashionable social circles, Fajana is no stranger to the hard work behind the glamour.

Her latest expansion has once again placed the entrepreneur in the spotlight.

The Group recently opened a new superstore in Sangotedo, Ajah, complementing its Lekki branch and bringing a wider range of consumer goods closer to residents on the Island.

For Fajana, it is not simply about opening another outlet. It is about creating convenience, delivering quality and building a brand customers can trust.

With experience across diverse management functions, Fajana has helped position Twins Faja as a premium brand while creating employment opportunities and contributing to economic activity.