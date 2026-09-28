Nigeria: Tijjani Fatai - Policing Lagos With Grit and Purpose

27 September 2026
This Day (Lagos)

No doubt, the pace of life is relentless in Lagos. For a city that never truly sleeps, keeping crime at bay is no assignment for the faint-hearted. It requires a police chief who understands the terrain, reads the mood of the metropolis and, when necessary, takes the fight directly to the doorstep of criminals.

That appears to be the philosophy of Tijjani Fatai, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, whose tenure has increasingly attracted attention for his determined approach to policing the nation's commercial capital.

Fatai has over time demonstrated that crime can be confronted with the right combination of leadership, intelligence, vigilance and sustained enforcement.

Since assuming the leadership of the Lagos State Police Command, the Commissioner has brought renewed attention to the business of keeping the sprawling metropolis safe. From the busy streets and densely populated neighbourhoods to the high-profile districts where Lagos' elite live, work and socialise, the responsibility remains enormous.

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For Fatai, however, the task appears straightforward: criminals must not be allowed to dictate the rhythm of life in Lagos.

His approach has also reinforced the importance of police visibility and responsiveness, particularly in a city where millions of residents go about their daily activities against the backdrop of an ever-changing security environment.

Of course, no police administration can claim to have eliminated crime from Lagos. The challenges remain formidable. But the difference lies in how those challenges are confronted.

And that is where Fatai appears to have made his mark.

For a city that demands a lot from its police leadership, his tenure is a reminder that with purposeful command, professional policing and sustained determination, crime can be confronted and reduced significantly.

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