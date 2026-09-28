Nigeria: From Gas Trader to Energy Architect - Olakunle Williams' Expanding Tetracore Empire

\Most energy companies pick a lane. Olakunle Williams built one that keeps merging with the next. His Tetracore Energy Group started in 2022 trading gas and has since acquired power licences, a data centre partnership, and a fertiliser plant under construction, all within four years.

The latest addition is a power generation and distribution licence in Edo State, issued to Tetracore Power Company after it met the state's regulatory requirements. Oladayo Williams, the subsidiary's Managing Director, called it a milestone the company plans to build on with the state government.

Edo is not new territory. Tetracore already runs a 40 million standard cubic feet per day city-gate gas facility there, supplying more than a dozen manufacturers, alongside auto-CNG stations feeding vehicle fleets. The power licence lets it turn that gas relationship into electricity sales.

Nationally, the company reportedly trades over 90 million standard cubic feet of gas daily to industrial customers including Dangote Cement's Ibese plant, and supports more than 300 megawatts of generation at client sites. Its Atakobo plant in Ogun State already sends 20 megawatts to industries around Ijebu-Ode.

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Williams founded Tetracore after leaving a tax consulting role at Deloitte, a background that shows in how methodically the group has grown. Nasarawa State granted it preliminary power licences in May, and in Ghana it holds the country's first virtual pipeline licence.

The bigger projects reach further still. Tetracore is partnering with Huawei on a $400 million data centre in Ogun State, has signed a deal with Velocys for a 5,000-barrel gas-to-liquids plant, and is advancing an ammonia-urea fertiliser complex in Delta State.

Each new licence pushes Tetracore further from its original identity as a gas trader. By every indication, Williams is assembling something closer to an energy conglomerate, one where the molecules his company once simply sold now flow through plants, pipelines and power lines it owns.