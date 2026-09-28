Africa: All of Africa Today - September 28, 2026

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Monrovia — At Least 27 Killed in Separate South African Mass Shootings

Two mass shootings hours apart between Saturday night and early Sunday morning have left at least 27 people dead in townships near Johannesburg and Cape Town. The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed the incidents, which mark the latest wave of severe criminal violence in a country long struggling with exceptionally high rates of gun violence and homicide. SAPS said officers are searching for multiple suspects responsible for the attack. Between April and June, South Africa recorded 5,427 homicides - an average of nearly 60 per day -predominantly concentrated in impoverished districts. The country's severe violence prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to deploy soldiers to the streets in March, describing organized gang crime as the single greatest threat to South Africa's democracy and economic development

Weah, Opposition Leaders Launch New Coalition in Liberia

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Opposition leaders who were once staunch rivals have signed a joint communiqué agreeing to unite against the policies of President Joseph Boakai. The coalition includes former President George Weah, Alexander Cummings - who previously formed an opposition bloc against the Weah administration - and several other prominent politicians. In the communiqué, the parties pledged to "jointly and constructively" hold the Boakai Government accountable for its stewardship of the Republic. They accused the administration of failing to protect territorial integrity along the border with Guinea, engaging in selective anti-corruption and anti-drug efforts, defying Supreme Court rulings, and leveraging a new cybercrime law to silence critics.

Kenya High Court Pardons Police Chief Kanja Over Protest Order Breach

Kenya's High Court has pardoned Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja for failing to comply with an order prohibiting police from barricading roads during public demonstrations. The court, however, issued a stern warning that Kanja could face a custodial sentence if the order is breached again. The court said Kanja appeared in person alongside other senior police officials, assuring the bench that the judicial order would be strictly respected and enforced moving forward.

Two Dead Following Massive Gathering at Mozambique Beach

At least two people died when tens of thousands gathered at Macaneta Beach in the Marracuene District of Mozambique's Maputo Province. The tragedy occurred during national holiday celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of the National Liberation Struggle and Armed Forces Day. Marracuene authorities clarified that the deaths occurred on land and were not caused by drowning, pushing back against rumors claiming up to 20 people had drowned. Local officials confirmed that municipal police and lifeguard teams were deployed to manage the crowd, estimated between 30,000 and 40,000 people.

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Nigerian Presidency Dismisses Concerns Over Tinubu's Absence

The presidency has dismissed concerns about President Bola Tinubu's extended absence from Nigeria, saying Tinubu is "hale and hearty", and scheduled to return this week. Special Adviser on Information and Strategy Bayo Onanuga said Tinubu has been on a working vacation and continues to handle official duties from abroad. The statement follows mounting public criticism regarding his absence, including his decision to skip the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.