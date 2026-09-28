Nigeria: Former Kogi Commissioner Demands Power Rotation to West, Rejects Planned Summit

Former Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Convener, Coalition for Better Kogi State, Dr Tom Ohikere, has called for the rotation of the governorship to Kogi West in 2028, insisting that equity and fairness require the zone to produce the next governor.

Ohikere, who stated this in a statement made available to journalists in Lokoja on Monday, said Kogi East had produced governors for 17 years while Kogi Central had governed for 10 years, leaving Kogi West without a year in the governorship since the creation of the state.

He said, "As an Ebira man from Okene, I cannot defend 17-12-0. My conscience forbids it," stressing that his support for power rotation to Kogi West was based on fairness rather than ethnic or sectional interest.

The former commissioner said the principle of rotation was necessary to promote justice, peace and political stability in the state, arguing that Kogi West had demonstrated sufficient human and economic resources to lead the state.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to him, Kogi West, which hosts the state capital, Lokoja, as well as major economic assets and diverse communities, could provide a platform for greater unity among the three senatorial districts.

Ohikere also rejected the proposed Kogi Unity and Power Rotation Summit scheduled for September 30 and October 1, 2026, describing it as a gathering being organised by serving government officials rather than a neutral stakeholders' forum.

He argued that serving commissioners, special advisers and senior special assistants could not objectively moderate a debate on power rotation because they were beneficiaries of the existing political structure.

"You cannot be a beneficiary of 10 years going to 12 years and at the same time be the moderator of who gets it next," he said.

Ohikere said the Coalition for Better Kogi State would not participate in the planned summit, describing it as a potential avenue for delaying the discussion on power rotation to Kogi West.

He said the coalition would instead organise a "Kogi Equity, Unity and Rotation National Summit" in Abuja in the third week of October 2026, with Kabba proposed as an alternative viewing centre.

The former commissioner said the proposed citizens' summit would bring together stakeholders, particularly from Kogi East and Kogi West, as well as individuals from Kogi Central who support equity.

He said the summit would seek to develop a "Kogi Charter of Equity" to be presented to political parties, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ohikere maintained that political rotation was not a constitutional requirement but argued that zoning and political agreements remained part of Nigeria's political practice.

"Kogi East has governed. Kogi Central has governed. Kogi West has not. That is history," he said, urging political parties to consider the principle of equity in determining their candidates for the 2028 governorship election.