Nigeria: Taraba Task Force Raids Illegal Mining Sites, Arrests Eight

The operation, conducted in the early hours of Sunday, targeted mining sites in Kusum, Badakoshi and Mayo Kam areas of Bali LGA

A joint task force set up to combat illegal mining in Taraba State has arrested eight suspected illegal miners and seized several mining machines during operations in Bali Local Government Area.

The operation, conducted in the early hours of Sunday, targeted mining sites in Kusum, Badakoshi and Mayo Kam areas, according to a statement by Auwal Mohammed, Special Adviser to the Taraba State Government on Mining.

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The task force, commanded by A.M. Ghali, an army major, raided mining locations in Daban Kusum, Daban Faransa and Daban Yarima, where it dislodged miners allegedly operating illegally.

Mr Mohammed said eight mining machines were seized and eight suspects arrested for investigation and possible prosecution.

The task force also intercepted five vehicles allegedly transporting mining equipment towards Mayo Kam and Daka.

The vehicles were reportedly carrying mining machines, a large monazite separator, water-pumping generators and other equipment believed to be used for mining.

According to the statement, more than 50 mining machines were confiscated during the operation.

However, only eight of the machines could be evacuated from the mining sites because of the difficult terrain.

Vigilantes and hunters were subsequently deployed to secure the remaining equipment pending their evacuation, the statement said.

Mr Ghali said the operation was challenging because some of the mining locations were in remote areas that could only be accessed by motorcycles or on foot.

"The difficult terrain in the affected areas had made the operation challenging, with personnel sometimes relying on motorcycles and trekking long distances to access remote mining locations," he said.

He said the task force would continue operations against illegal mining across the state.

Mr Ghali also acknowledged the support of Governor Agbu Kefas and residents, saying it had helped the task force in its efforts to curb illegal mining and protect the state's mineral resources.

The arrested suspects and seized equipment remain in custody as investigations continue, according to the task force.