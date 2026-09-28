Liberia: Bility's CMC Pulls Out of Opposition Coalition Process

CONGO TOWN — The Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), led by Nimba County District #7 Representative Musa H. Bility, has withdrawn from the ongoing process to form a proposed opposition coalition, saying the current arrangement does not sufficiently reflect the party's reform agenda.

The decision comes less than three weeks after Bility joined other opposition political leaders at a September 6 roundtable convened by former President George Manneh Weah to explore cooperation among opposition parties.

The CMC had initially raised objections to the structure of the proposed roundtable, arguing that opposition cooperation should not begin with predetermined leadership or organizational arrangements. Bility subsequently accepted the invitation and participated in the meeting.

At the September 6 meeting, opposition leaders agreed to establish a steering structure to develop a framework for cooperation but stopped short of announcing a formal electoral coalition, presidential ticket or leadership arrangement for the 2029 elections.

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However, following a review of the resulting draft communiqué, the CMC announced that it would neither endorse the document nor continue with the coalition-building process in its current form.

In a statement signed by CMC National Chairman James M. V. Yougie, the party said it had formally informed former President Weah and other political leaders who participated in the September 6 Opposition Political Leaders Forum of its decision.

The CMC said the decision followed a review of the draft communiqué by its National Executive Committee, National Advisory Council and Diaspora Leadership.

According to the party, its leadership concluded that the proposed arrangement does not sufficiently reflect the objectives for which the CMC was established or what it describes as a new political direction for Liberia.

"CMC supports cooperation among opposition parties when that cooperation serves a clearly defined national purpose," the party said.

It argued that bringing political parties together without first agreeing on a common reform program would not be sufficient to earn public confidence.

The CMC said any coalition seeking its participation should include clear commitments to constitutional reform, accountable government, institutional independence, economic opportunity and transparent leadership.

The party maintained that it was founded to provide what it calls a "Third Lane" in Liberian politics and said joining an arrangement without a binding reform agenda would undermine that objective.

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"Liberians should not be asked to choose only between continuing the present order and returning to the immediate past," Bility said in the statement. "Our country deserves a new option built around a new governing system and a serious program of national reform."

Despite withdrawing from the current process, the CMC said its decision should not be interpreted as a personal criticism of Weah or other opposition leaders involved in the talks. It also indicated that it remains open to cooperation on issues including electoral integrity, the rule of law and public accountability.

Bility's latest position follows months of public statements in which he has supported opposition cooperation while insisting that any alliance must be based on an agreed governing agenda rather than personalities or the distribution of political power.

As far back as July, Bility publicly said the CMC would support an opposition coalition only if it was built around clearly defined principles and governance commitments.

The CMC's withdrawal now leaves the remaining opposition parties to determine whether to proceed with the proposed framework without Bility's party or reopen discussions over the concerns it has raised.

With the 2029 presidential and legislative elections still three years away, the development highlights continuing differences among opposition political actors over the structure, objectives and conditions for any future political cooperation.