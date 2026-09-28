Liberia: Freedom of Speech Must Come With Responsibility

editorial

The Bible, in Romans 13:1-4, speaks about respect for governing authority and describes rulers as having responsibilities before God to promote good and restrain wrongdoing.

Yet Liberia appears to be witnessing an increasingly troubling deterioration in the tone of public discourse. Across radio stations and social media platforms, insults, degrading language and personal attacks directed at leaders and public officials have become disturbingly common.

This trend deserves national reflection.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Article 15 of the Liberian Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and expression. These freedoms are fundamental to our democracy and must be protected. Citizens have every right to criticize their leaders, question government decisions, expose wrongdoing and demand accountability from those entrusted with public authority.

Indeed, public officials must expect scrutiny. Holding power does not place anyone above criticism, nor should respect for authority be interpreted as requiring citizens to remain silent in the face of poor governance, corruption or abuse.

But there is a difference between criticism and abuse.

We must not confuse holding leaders accountable for their stewardship with subjecting them to relentless ridicule, insults and degrading personal attacks simply because they belong to another political party, hold different views or are personally disliked.

The frequency with which some Liberians, particularly young people, resort to abusive language against the presidency and other public authorities on radio and social media should concern everyone interested in preserving respectful democratic discourse.

Our democracy is not strengthened when disagreement descends into insults. Neither is freedom of expression advanced when political debate becomes a contest over who can produce the most offensive language.

This problem extends beyond politics. It raises broader questions about discipline, family values and the standards we are passing on to younger generations.

From homes and schools to religious institutions and the national political stage, there is a growing need to reinforce values of respect, responsibility, tolerance and constructive disagreement.

Liberia has already experienced the consequences of deep political divisions and social breakdown. We should therefore be careful not to normalize a culture in which disagreements routinely become personal hostility and political opponents are treated as enemies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Human Rights Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This does not mean suppressing criticism. Quite the contrary. Liberia needs vigorous debate, fearless journalism, active civil society and citizens willing to challenge those in authority.

But criticism can be tough without being abusive. Accountability can be demanded without abandoning decency. Political disagreement does not require personal hatred.

Families have a responsibility to teach these values. Schools must reinforce civic responsibility. Religious institutions should promote tolerance and respect. Political leaders must set examples by avoiding inflammatory rhetoric themselves. Journalists and broadcasters should provide platforms for robust debate without allowing their programs to become vehicles for unchecked personal abuse.

Government, too, must exercise restraint. Concerns about offensive speech should never become an excuse to suppress legitimate criticism, intimidate political opponents or undermine constitutionally protected expression.

The responsibility therefore falls on everyone.

Freedom of speech is one of the pillars of Liberia's democracy, but the quality of our national conversation depends on how we choose to exercise that freedom.

Liberians can disagree strongly. We can criticize presidents, lawmakers, ministers and other public officials. We can challenge policies and demand better leadership.

But we should do so without surrendering the values of civility, tolerance and mutual respect that are equally necessary for a peaceful democratic society.

Liberia needs a national conversation about responsible public discourse, not to silence criticism, but to ensure that freedom and responsibility continue to coexist.