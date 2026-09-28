Nigeria: Taraba Begins Tetanus-Diphtheria Vaccination for Women

"This vaccination will target females aged 15 to 49 years, and I urge eligible women to take advantage of the opportunity to receive the vaccine," Mr Nyigwa

The Taraba State Primary Health Care Development Agency (TSPHCDA) has commenced a tetanus-diphtheria vaccination campaign targeting women aged 15 to 49 years.

Tukura Nyigwa, an official of the agency, disclosed this on Saturday at a stakeholders' sensitisation meeting in Jalingo ahead of the exercise scheduled for September 28 to October 2.

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The campaign is being supported by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

"This vaccination will target females aged 15 to 49 years, and I urge eligible women to take advantage of the opportunity to receive the vaccine," Mr Nyigwa said.

He stressed the need for intensified community sensitisation to improve understanding and acceptance of the vaccination, particularly among eligible women.

According to him, women and children remain vulnerable to tetanus, making awareness and access to vaccination services important.

The sensitisation meeting brought together health officials, development partners, traditional and religious leaders, communication and social mobilisation teams, and other stakeholders.

The participants discussed strategies to strengthen collaboration, address misconceptions and improve access to vaccination services across communities in the state.

The State Health Educator, Christiana Habila, said the engagement was designed to prepare stakeholders for effective participation in the campaign.

Ms Habila emphasised the importance of clear communication and strong community mobilisation to ensure that eligible women receive accurate information and can access the vaccination services.

She urged concerned parties to support the exercise by mobilising their communities and encouraging eligible women to participate.