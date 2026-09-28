Liberia: Deliver Results, Not Just Dialogue

ALEXANDRIA — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has challenged Liberians in the Diaspora to move beyond dialogue and translate their patriotism, expertise and resources into measurable projects that contribute to Liberia's development.

Addressing the 2nd Annual Diaspora Conference in Alexandria, Virginia, on September 26, President Boakai said the next phase of Diaspora engagement must focus on implementation, accountability and tangible results.

The conference was held under the theme, "From Dialogue to Delivery: Mobilizing the Global Liberian Diaspora for National Transformation."

"From dialogue to delivery means moving from resolutions to responsibilities; from intentions to implementation; and from annual conferences to year-round partnership," Boakai said.

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The President said his administration remains committed to treating the Diaspora as a full stakeholder in Liberia's future, citing efforts to strengthen the Office of Diaspora Affairs, support the Legislative Diaspora Caucus and develop a stronger legal and institutional framework for Diaspora engagement.

He acknowledged the longstanding contributions of Liberians abroad through remittances, education, healthcare, business support and humanitarian assistance, but said those contributions should increasingly be complemented by productive investment, skills transfer and institution building.

"Government must help make returning home, investing at home, sharing expertise, and building partnerships with Liberia practical, predictable, and worthwhile," he said.

Boakai urged Liberian professionals abroad to establish practical partnerships with institutions at home, calling on doctors to collaborate with hospitals and medical schools, educators with schools and universities, engineers with infrastructure programs, technology professionals with digital initiatives and entrepreneurs with Liberian businesses.

He pointed to the Maryland-Liberia partnership as an example of how Diaspora engagement can support trade, education, agriculture, technology, infrastructure, workforce development and investment.

However, the President stressed that such partnerships should ultimately be judged by their results rather than agreements signed.

"Its success, however, will not be measured by signatures. It will be measured by projects completed, businesses created, jobs generated, and lives improved," Boakai emphasized.

To translate the conference theme into action, Boakai outlined five key commitments: strengthening the organization of the global Liberian community; connecting Diaspora skills to national needs; converting Diaspora capital into productive investment; investing in the next generation; and measuring delivery.

He called for greater coordination among Diaspora organizations, professionals, businesses, women and youth, as well as practical mechanisms through which Liberians abroad can provide mentoring, teaching, technical advice and specialized services without necessarily relocating permanently.

On investment, Boakai called for credible projects, professional due diligence, transparent rules and mechanisms capable of generating businesses, infrastructure and employment.

He also emphasized the importance of engaging young Liberians abroad through internships, mentorship, innovation, cultural exchange and national service opportunities.

The President proposed an implementation scorecard to track major commitments emerging from the conference, with each recommendation assigned to a lead institution and partners, along with a timeline and measurable targets.

"When we meet again, we should have an implementation scorecard showing what was promised, what was delivered, what was delayed, and why," he said.

Boakai also urged Liberians to manage political and personal differences without allowing them to undermine cooperation on national development.

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"Liberia needs a Diaspora that can debate vigorously and still work together; criticize constructively and still contribute; demand accountability and also accept responsibility," he added.

With Liberia serving on the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-2027 term, the President said Liberians abroad could also support the country's international engagement by leveraging their professional, academic, business and community networks to create opportunities in investment, technology, education, tourism and development cooperation.

He described such "Diaspora diplomacy" as a "force multiplier" for Liberia's national efforts.

Boakai concluded by urging Liberians abroad to turn patriotism into practical contributions and ensure that future Diaspora engagements are measured not merely by discussions and commitments, but by tangible results.