Ghana: Political Leaders Urged to Adopt Long-Term National Economic Devt Plan

Presidential Staffer at the Jubilee House, Nana Yaa Jantua, has called on political leaders to adopt a long-term national economic development plan to guide Ghana's development beyond individual governments.

She said the plan would ensure continuity in national development programmes and enable successive administrations to build on existing initiatives instead of abandoning them.

She made the call at the Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah Africa Leadership Conference and Awards in Accra oeganised by the West Africa International Press Limited in collaboration with the Nkrumah Vision Alive Movement.

The Presidential Staffer stated that Ghana's economic development should not be tied solely to the manifestos and priorities of political parties.

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She said a national development plan would provide a common framework for successive governments to pursue long-term economic transformation and ensure that development programmes were sustained across different administrations.

Madam Jantuah stated that Ghana could draw lessons from Dr Kwame Nkrumah's development plans, particularly his emphasis on industrialisation, economic independence, and the use of local resources for national development.

She stressed the need for increased efforts to add value to Ghana's raw materials locally instead of exporting them in their raw state

According to her, strengthening local production and increasing trade among African countries were necessary steps towards greater economic independence.

She also launched the Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah 20 Questions and Answers and called for the public support to help spread Nkrumah's ideas.

The Executive Director of Eminent West Africa Nobles Forum, Dr Dee Otibu-Asare, said Africa needed a development approach that reflected its historical and socio-economic realities rather than depending heavily on foreign economic programmes.

"We believe that Africa does not need socialism or capitalism. What Africa needs is Nkrumahism," he said.

Dr Otibu-Asare said Dr Nkrumah's legacy continued to influence African political thought and had, in his view, guided the philosophies of several world leaders.

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He urged Ghanaians, particularly the youth, to learn more about Dr Nkrumah's ideas and his contribution to Ghana's independence and African unity.

Meanwhile, the Director for the Institute of African Studies at the University of Ghana, Professor Samuel Aniegye Ntewusu called for the integration of Dr Nkrumah's ideas and ideologies into Ghana's educational curriculum to promote national unity and development.

He noted that Nkrumah's ideas should not be viewed through the lens of political party affiliation but rather as principles that could contribute to national development.

According to him, the concept of African unity could be adapted to promote greater unity among Ghanaians while maintaining the broader ideals of Pan-Africanism.

The organisation also honoured individuals for their outstanding and exceptional leadership and contributions to national development.

Among the awardees were Nana Yaa Jantuah, Prof. Samuel Aniegye Ntewusu, and Dr De-Gaulle Moses Dogbatsey.

BY PRINCE ADDO FRIMPONG

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