West Africa: UNGA81 - Nigeria, Mali Discuss Sahel Security

28 September 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria and Mali have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in addressing security and development challenges confronting the Sahel and West Africa.

The commitment was made during a bilateral meeting between Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and Mali's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Abdoulaye Diop, on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81) in New York.

A statement by Magnus Eze, the media aide of the Nigerian minister, said the meeting provided an opportunity for the two countries to strengthen direct political consultations and exchange views on developments in Mali, the Sahel and the wider West African region.

It said Odumegwu-Ojukwu reaffirmed Nigeria's longstanding historical bonds with Mali and stressed Nigeria's interest in a stable, peaceful and prosperous Sahel, noting that the security challenges confronting the region require sustained cooperation among neighbouring countries.

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The Minister underscored the cross-border nature of terrorism, violent extremism, organised crime, trafficking, arms proliferation and illicit financial flows, stressing the need for stronger regional mechanisms to confront these threats.

She also emphasised the importance of African ownership of solutions to Africa's peace and security challenges, while encouraging continued dialogue between Mali, West African countries and regional institutions.

The statement added that discussions also covered the evolving relationship between Mali and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the dynamics of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), African Union peace and security mechanisms, regional integration, bilateral trade and economic relations, as well as mobility and people-to-people contacts.

The two ministers further discussed opportunities to deepen bilateral economic cooperation and strengthen relations between the peoples of Nigeria and Mali.

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