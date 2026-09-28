West Africa: ECOWAS Parliament Seeks Regional Funding for Climate Polices

The ECOWAS Parliament has urged member states to strengthen implementation and financing of climate policies to tackle environmental degradation, population displacement and insecurity in the region.

This is part of the decision reached at the end of the 2026 Second Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament on Saturday, after a week-long meeting that critically appraised the menace of climate change in the region, which include environmental degradation, population displacement and insecurity.

In her closing remarks, Speaker of the Parliament, Honourable Memounatou Ibrahima, said the institution's credibility would depend on translating its decisions into concrete actions with measurable impact on the populations it represents.

She said that the Parliament will continue to focus on regional priorities such as infrastructure, transport, energy, peace and security, communities and greater participation of women in politics, stressing that recommendations adopted by the body must be followed through and measured by their ability to influence public policies and community action.

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Noting that West Africa already has strategies and instruments to address its challenges, she, however, stressed the need for stronger implementation and funding.

"Our region doesn't lack strategies nor instruments. What it requires is the funding and political will to implement them and translate them into visible and tangible assets for the populations", she said.

Presenting the summary of the resolution from the seminar earlier, Guinean Member of Parliament, Bademba Baldé, said the recommendations called on member states to strengthen laws and policies on environmental protection, climate adaptation, disaster risk reduction and sustainable management of natural resources.

Member countries are equally urged to integrate climate resilience, conflict prevention and sustainable natural-resource management into development plans, public budgets and land-use planning.

They also called for stronger national systems for climate data collection, early warning and risk mapping, with climate information integrated into disaster preparedness and security responses.

Member states are consequently encouraged to mobilise national, regional and international resources for climate financing and to strengthen capacity for project preparation, feasibility studies and financial structuring.

The Parliament also called for greater protection and restoration of forests, mangroves, degraded land and coastal ecosystems alongside wider adoption of resilient agriculture, agroforestry and improved water management.

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The recommendations further seek effective mechanisms to prevent and resolve conflicts linked to access to land, water and pastoral resources in addition to gradual harmonisation of national legal frameworks covering environmental protection, transhumance, natural-resource management and climate-related disaster prevention.

It proposed credible carbon-market frameworks based on transparency, integrity, verification and equitable sharing of benefits with affected communities, while ECOWAS Heads of State and Government is to consider establishing a regional fund for climate resilience and human security.

Meanwhile, the ECOWAS Commission is expected to develop a five-year roadmap for accelerated implementation of the regional climate strategy aimed at strengthening regional early-warning and rapid-response mechanisms for climate, humanitarian and security risks, regional risk mapping and climate-data systems.

The resolution is to be transmitted to the ECOWAS Commission, the Council of Ministers and Speakers of National Assemblies of member states.