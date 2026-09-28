Nigeria: Ikorodu City End Rangers' Unbeaten Run - Enyimba Earn First Point

Hard-fighting Ikorodu City ended Enugu Rangers' unbeaten run after a commanding 2-0 defeat of the title holders in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Week 6 match played yesterday at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena in Lagos.

Aderemi Adeoye and Emmanuel Ikechukwu scored in each half for the "Oga Boys" to record their second win of the season while handing Rangers their first defeat of the campaign.

Meanwhile, struggling Enyimba, after four defeats, earned their first point of the season after holding Kano Pillars to a goalless draw at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano. Before the draw, Enyimba had suffered back-to-back home defeats to Lagos teams Inter and Sporting FC, following two losses on the road.

In Umuahia, Abia Warriors hammered Bendel Insurance 3-0, with all the goals coming in the first half. Ettah Ikoi broke the deadlock in the 16th minute before Chukwuemeka Obioma bagged a brace in the 24th and 40th minutes.

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Struggling Kun Khalifat also secured their first win of the season, recording a slim 1-0 victory over 10-man Kwara United in Owerri.

After fighting back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Doma United, Plateau United returned home to beat Inter Lagos 2-0, climbing to second position on the table with 11 points. Following a barren first half, Gideon Monday opened the scoring for United in the 56th minute before Jibril Ibrahim sealed the win in the 76th minute.

At the Southern Delta University pitch in Ozoro, an early 7th-minute goal from Othuke Egbo broke the deadlock for Warri Wolves, who successfully defended their slim lead until the final whistle to secure all three points.

Elsewhere, the North Central derby between Nasarawa United and Niger Tornadoes at the Lafia Township Stadium ended 1-0 in favour of the "Solid Miners," courtesy of Harrison Eboh's 20th-minute strike.

Despite missing a first-half penalty, Katsina United held their nerves to beat visiting Doma United 2-1 for their second win of the season.

The opening match of Week 6, played on Saturday, saw Sporting Lagos held to a 1-1 draw by table-toppers Barau at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena.