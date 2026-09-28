Ghana: Manasseh Azure Awuni Slams SA Returnees Over Resettlement Complaints

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has waded into the debate over government support for Ghanaian evacuees, describing complaints over the amount given as "nauseating entitlement."

In a strongly worded post shared on Facebook, Manasseh argued that Ghanaians who were airlifted from South Africa after xenophobic threats should show gratitude rather than discontent.

"Some countries abandoned their people because they either did not care enough or they did not think it was economically wise to spend huge sums of money chartering planes and evacuating their people. Your country did not abandon you. It chartered aircraft and lifted you," he wrote.

According to him, government spent huge sums to bring citizens home at a time when the country has pressing needs that could have been addressed with that money, but no one complained because "your life as a citizen is just as pressing."

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Manasseh said it was therefore worrying that after the evacuation and subsequent financial support from the state, some beneficiaries are complaining that the amount is not enough.

"Sir, some people need only 2000 cedis to start a business, but the state has not given them anything. Others worked and paid taxes while you were away, but have not received a pesewa from the state. Think about that," he stated.

He added that while the frustration of losing opportunities abroad is understandable, the evacuation was not forced but was done to save lives.

He added that "We can sympathise with whatever opportunities you may have lost by returning home, but note that the government did not forcibly evacuate you. Your safety was paramount. You could have lost your life if the government had abandoned you."

Manasseh warned that such complaints only fuel negativity in the political space.

"Your complaints will please a section of our society that lives in perpetual search of negativity with which to score cheap political points. But to the discerning people, it is a nauseating sense of entitlement," he stressed.

He concluded with a call for appreciation "And whatever you have been given to ease your return is an added bonus. Appreciate it and pray for more. There's a vast difference between a favour and an entitlement."