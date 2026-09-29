Liberia: 'You Criticized Weah, Accept Criticisms' - Gongloe Tells Boakai 'Hard Truth'

Monrovia-Former presidential candidate Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe has urged President Joseph Boakai to embrace public criticism, telling him that criticism is an important part of democratic governance and should not be suppressed when directed at a sitting government.

In a public education commentary titled, "Why Complain About Criticism, Mr. President? Did You Not Criticize President Weah Too?", Cllr. Gongloe recalled President Boakai's criticisms of the administration of former President George Weah while in opposition.

Gongloe said Boakai, during his time in opposition, criticized the Weah administration over issues including insecurity, violent crime, drug trafficking and governance.

He argued that if such criticism was legitimate under the previous administration, citizens should similarly be free to criticize the current government.

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Gongloe also referenced Liberia's history of political dissent, citing figures including Albert Porte, Tuan Wreh, Togba-Nah Tipoteh, Gabriel Baccus Matthews and Amos Sawyer, whom he said openly challenged successive administrations.

He further pointed to the judiciary as an important check on government, citing a 2024 Supreme Court ruling concerning President Boakai's nominations to several tenured government positions.

According to Gongloe, he has consistently criticized successive administrations while also offering proposed solutions. He acknowledged that his views have attracted criticism from supporters of both the ruling Unity Party and the opposition Congress for Democratic Change.

Gongloe urged the President to allow citizens to freely express their views, listen to criticism, address shortcomings within the government and explain areas where his administration disagrees with the public.

He maintained that criticism should not be treated as an enemy of democracy, arguing that the suppression of public dissent could pose a greater challenge to democratic governance.

Cllr. Gongloe's call is made in light of recent developments surrounding the arrest of Jerry Nyantee Wrato by the Liberia National Police on allegations of breaching newly signed law, the Cybercrime Act which prohibits online mischief.

The Liberia Cybersecurity and Cybercrime Act, passed by the Legislature and is now being operationalized by the Liberia Telecommunications Authority and Ministry of Justice, was presented by government as a modern response to growing digital threats - fraud, hacking, identity theft, child pornography, and online harassment.

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Buried inside the wide-ranging law are provisions on "cyberbullying," "cyber harassment," "publication of false information," and "sending of offensive communication" that carry prison terms of up to 3-5 years and heavy fines.