Nigeria: World Rabies Day - 10 Things Everyone Should Know About Rabies

As the world marks World Rabies Day 2026 on September 28, the renewed call for awareness comes against the backdrop of a recent incident in Kano State, where at least 18 people were reportedly bitten by a dog suspected to be infected with rabies.

LEADERSHIP reports that the incident occurred in Garko Local Government Area, where the dog reportedly attacked 11 residents before moving into neighbouring communities and biting seven more people. The Nigerian Forest Security Service said two other dogs were also suspected to have been infected with rabies.

The development highlights the importance of understanding a disease that is preventable but can be fatal once symptoms appear.

Here are 10 things everyone should know about rabies:

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Rabies Is A Viral Disease

Rabies is a viral disease that affects the central nervous system and can infect mammals, including humans, dogs, cats, livestock and wildlife. The disease is zoonotic, meaning it can be transmitted from animals to humans. It remains a significant public health problem, particularly in parts of Africa and Asia. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), rabies causes tens of thousands of deaths every year, with children under 15 accounting for about 40 per cent of deaths.

Dogs Are Responsible For Most Human Rabies Cases

While several mammals can carry the rabies virus, dogs are responsible for up to 99 per cent of human rabies cases. The virus is usually transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal, most commonly through a bite. Scratches or saliva coming into contact with the eyes, mouth or an open wound can also provide a route of transmission.

A Seemingly Minor Bite Should Not Be Ignored

One of the dangers of rabies is assuming that a small bite or scratch is harmless. Anyone bitten or scratched by a potentially rabid animal should take the exposure seriously, regardless of the apparent size of the wound. Immediate medical attention is important because preventive treatment can stop the virus before it reaches the nervous system.

Wash The Wound Immediately

After a potentially risky bite or scratch, the wound should be washed thoroughly with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes. According to WHO, immediate and thorough wound washing is an important part of post-exposure care because it can help remove or reduce the virus at the site of exposure. Medical attention should then be sought without delay

Rabies Can Be Prevented After Exposure

A bite from a potentially rabid animal does not automatically mean that a person will develop rabies. Prompt post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) can prevent the virus from reaching the central nervous system. Depending on the exposure, PEP may involve wound treatment, a course of rabies vaccines and, when indicated, rabies immunoglobulin or monoclonal antibodies.

Once Symptoms Appear, Rabies Is Almost Always Fatal

Rabies becomes particularly dangerous after clinical symptoms develop. WHO states that once the virus has infected the central nervous system and clinical symptoms appear, rabies is fatal in 100 per cent of cases. This is why waiting for symptoms before seeking treatment after an animal bite can have devastating consequences.

Children Are Particularly Vulnerable

Children are among the groups frequently affected by rabies, with those between five and 14 years particularly represented among victims. Children may also be more likely to interact closely with dogs and may not immediately report a bite or scratch to an adult. Parents and guardians should therefore teach children not to approach unfamiliar or stray animals and to report any bite, scratch or unusual contact immediately.

Vaccinating Dogs Is Central To Prevention

Preventing rabies in humans also requires controlling the disease in animals. WHO identifies mass dog vaccination as the most effective way of stopping dog-mediated rabies at its source. Responsible pet ownership, including ensuring that dogs receive appropriate rabies vaccinations, is therefore an important part of protecting both animals and communities.

Rabies Prevention Requires Community Action

The theme for World Rabies Day 2026 is "Stronger Together." WHO says the theme emphasises that rabies elimination requires cooperation among communities, veterinary professionals, healthcare workers, governments, educators and global partners. Surveillance, public education, animal vaccination, access to post-exposure treatment and responsible animal ownership all have roles to play in preventing deaths from rabies.

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Never Wait For Symptoms After A Suspicious Animal Bite

Perhaps the most important message is simple: do not wait for symptoms before seeking medical care. The recent Kano incident, involving 18 people reportedly bitten by a suspected rabid dog, underscores how quickly an animal attack can expose several members of a community. Authorities urged residents to remain vigilant, report suspected infected or stray animals and seek immediate medical attention following exposure.

Rabies is preventable, but prevention depends on timely action. Washing a wound immediately, seeking medical care, completing recommended post-exposure treatment and ensuring dogs are vaccinated can all help prevent the disease from becoming fatal.

As World Rabies Day 2026 promotes the message "Stronger Together," the fight against rabies remains a shared responsibility involving individuals, communities, health workers, veterinarians and government authorities.