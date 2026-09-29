Nigeria Demands Justice Over Death of 3 Nationals in South Africa

The Nigerian Consulate General in Johannesburg has called for justice over the death of three nationals in separate incidents across South Africa.

Their deaths were reported to have occurred between Sept. 18 and Sept. 21, amid renewed concerns over the safety of Nigerians in the country.

Nigeria's Consul-General in Johannesburg, Amb. Ninikanwa Okey-Uche, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, calling on South African authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

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She also urged the authorities to ensure that anyone found responsible for the passing of the Nigerian nationals, namely Kenechukwu Igwemmadu, Olaniyi Olatunde and Christian Nnaemeka, faces the law.

She added that Igwemmadu died on Sept. 18 after jumping from a building while attempting to escape alleged police harassment and brutality at the Kenlin Court on Douglas Street, Bloemfontein.

She noted that two days later, Olatunde, a Nigerian security guard, was allegedly shot by an unidentified South African, following an argument over a cup belonging to Spanata Bar and Grills Night Club in Mamelodi East, Pretoria.

Olatunde suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Mamelodi Hospital, where he died on Sept. 21.

The alleged shooter was reported to have returned to the club and threatened witnesses before leaving the scene.

Meanwhile, Nnaemeka was reported to have died on Sept. 21, following an alleged encounter with South African politician and investigative content creator, Xolani Khumalo, and members of his Sizok'thola team in Primrose, Ekurhuleni.

The Consul-General said Nnaemeka was reported to have been assaulted and tortured during the encounter before attempting to escape.

Okey-Uche said, "he (Nnaemeka) was reported to have collapsed from his injuries and exhaustion, and later pronounced dead after being taken to hospital."

She recounted that on Feb. 9, there was a reported death of another Nigerian, Emeka Uzor, who was shot during an encounter with Khumalo's reality television crew in Windsor East, Randburg, saying no arrests have been made.

"The recent deaths raise concerns about the treatment and security of Nigerians, and other Africans in South Africa, amid xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks, threats and other forms of ill-treatment.

"All lives matter. Allegations must be handled through due process, with suspects presumed innocent and given opportunity to defend themselves in court," she said. (NAN)