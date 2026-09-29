Africa: All of Africa Today - September 29, 2026

press review

Uganda's Tooro Kingdom Faces Succession Dispute Ahead of New King's Coronation

Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma Nyabongo II, a former broadcaster, is set to be crowned king of Uganda's Tooro Kingdom following the death of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who ruled for 31 years after becoming king at the age of three. Kijanangoma, 56, was selected by a 21-member Babiito clan succession committee. However, his appointment has sparked a dispute because members of the late king's family say Oyo left a young son and a will naming the child as his successor. Queen Best Kemigisa has criticised the decision. The kingdom said that the alleged son was never formally presented or recognised and that the selection followed traditional customs. Kijanangoma and Oyo were cousins and both descendants of former King Rukidi III. The new king, who spent more than two decades as a journalist, has pledged to promote unity and development and use his national connections to benefit the people of Tooro. Uganda's traditional kingdoms have no formal political power but retain significant cultural influence.

Conflict Disrupts Ebola Response in DR Congo

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Aid efforts to contain a deadly Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo are being complicated by fighting and the displacement of thousands of people from Kigonze camp in Ituri province. Security incidents, including soldiers searching for weapons and suspected members of armed groups, have prompted families to flee the camp, which houses nearly 19,000 displaced people. The United Nations said that the departures are making it harder for aid workers to assess needs, provide assistance and maintain protection services, while also threatening Ebola surveillance and contact tracing. The outbreak has recorded more than 8,000 confirmed cases and nearly 4,000 deaths. Ituri remains the epicentre despite a recent decline in cases. Meanwhile, infections in neighbouring North Kivu have risen substantially. The World Health Organization says conflict, insecurity, population displacement and limited access to basic services continue to undermine efforts to detect cases, trace contacts and provide timely healthcare.

Zimbabwe Residents Take Govt to Court Over Lake Kariba Ferries

Two Kariba residents have approached Zimbabwe's High Court seeking an order compelling the government to provide adequate, safe and reliable ferries on Lake Kariba following the Mbuya Nehanda disaster that killed 97 people. Fishermen Tonderai Ndevani and Chilumbo Mudenda argued that the government has failed to provide an adequate replacement, leaving communities dependent on the smaller privately operated MV Silverstone or an expensive and lengthy road route. They want the government to provide ferries meeting legal safety standards and submit monthly reports on efforts to restore services. Ndevani said that the ferry was the only affordable and practical way to reach his family in Mola, with the lake journey taking two to three hours and costing US$10 to US$15, compared with up to 10 hours and US$45 by road. The applicants warn that limited ferry capacity could encourage overloading and create another disaster. They are also arguing that the lack of reliable ferry services infringes constitutional rights to freedom of movement and dignity. The case has not yet been set down for hearing.

Kenya Court Blocks Preparations for Proposed Dangote Refinery

Kenya's Environment and Land Court in Malindi has temporarily stopped preparations for the proposed multibillion-shilling Dangote refinery in Lamu County. The interim orders were issued after Salim Tima Swale and 132 other petitioners challenged plans for the project, which was due to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday. Justice Jane Onyango ordered that the existing situation on the disputed land in the Hindi/Manda Magogoni area be maintained until October 14, preventing activities including clearing, excavation, fencing, construction and disposal of the land. The petitioners said that they have occupied, cultivated and developed portions of the land for many years and argue that their interests should be considered in any compulsory acquisition process. The court has certified the matter as urgent and will give further directions when the case returns.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nigerian Dancer Attempts Seven-Day World Record Marathon

Nigerian dancer Benjamin Daniel, known as Ben Dancer, is attempting to set a new world record by dancing continuously for 168 hours, or seven days. His target is 41 hours longer than the current individual dance marathon record of 127 hours, set by Indian dancer Srushti Sudhir Jagtap in 2023. Guinness World Records has not yet confirmed whether his attempt will qualify as an official record. Crowds of young people have gathered at Freedom Park in Lagos to support him, while videos of the performance have attracted attention on social media. The 33-year-old, who has danced professionally for 18 years, is incorporating Nigerian styles and traditions into the marathon, including Afrobeats, fuji, jazz and zouk, as well as traditional clothing. His team says the performance is intended to showcase Nigeria's cultural diversity as well as his endurance. He is allowed five minutes of rest for every hour of activity, with a medical team monitoring him.