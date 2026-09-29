Nigeria: Shettima Woos Nigerians in U.S. to Support Tinubu's Reforms

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged Nigerians living in the United States to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration and deploy their expertise, resources and international networks to accelerate Nigeria's development.

Shettima made the call at an interaction with members of the Nigerian diaspora community at the Nigeria House in New York, on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

The engagement, coordinated by the chairman/chief executive officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, focused on diaspora participation in national development, investment, skills transfer and Nigeria's economic transformation.

Shettima described Nigerians in the diaspora as a major reservoir of knowledge, expertise and human capital, saying the federal government was keen to deepen their involvement in national development.

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The vice president said the administration had taken difficult decisions aimed at repositioning the economy, stressing that President Tinubu did not spend his early days in office blaming his predecessor for the challenges he inherited.

"When President Tinubu assumed office, he did not resort to trading blames and accusing his predecessor for the state of affairs of our nation. Rather, he took decisions that only a leader of courage and conviction would take," Shettima said.

The massive turnout at the New York engagement also attracted commendation for Chief Emeka Molokwu, Chairman of Renewed Hope USA, who was credited by organisers with mobilising Nigerians across various states in the US for the meeting.

Hon. Fola Olumo, Deputy Chairman, South, Renewed Hope USA, was also commended for her support. Molokwu had earlier, at a strategic meeting in New Jersey, urged governors aligned with the administration to document and publicise their achievements in their respective states. He said showcasing such achievements would help communicate the impact of government programmes ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He also cited the growth in Nigeria's foreign reserves and other economic indicators as evidence of what he described as progress under the administration.

The Vice President further urged Nigerians abroad to look beyond negative narratives about the country and participate actively in its economic development.

The meeting was attended by Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara states, as well as Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele.

Also present were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake; Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa; Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Bernard Doro; and other senior government officials.

Similarly, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, also used the engagement to highlight the administration's reforms, economic recovery efforts and initiatives to revitalise Nigeria's mining sector.

His presentation on the government's economic direction and investment opportunities reportedly received a standing ovation from members of the diaspora community.

Alake's participation formed part of the Federal Government's broader efforts at presenting Nigeria's reform programme and investment opportunities to Nigerians and potential investors abroad.

Also, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, spoke extensively on issues affecting Nigerians abroad, including consular services, protection of diaspora interests and stronger engagement between the government and Nigerian communities overseas.

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She urged Nigerians in the diaspora to deploy their expertise, investments, networks and international experience to contribute to Nigeria's development.

HM Bianca Ojukwu also stressed the importance of maintaining ties with Nigeria, urging Nigerians abroad to "Think Home" and remain connected to the country.

Dabiri-Erewa thanked Shettima for engaging directly with Nigerians in the diaspora and reaffirmed NiDCOM's commitment to strengthening the participation of Nigerians abroad in national development.

The engagement was part of Nigeria's activities surrounding the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, where Shettima is representing President Tinubu and leading the Nigerian delegation. Nigeria's participation is focused on national interests, multilateral cooperation and the administration's reform agenda.