Nigeria/Guinea Bissau: Four Super Eagles Stars Who Could Decide Nigeria's Afcon Qualifier Against Guinea-Bissau

Madagascar gave Nigeria three points, but Guinea-Bissau will test whether Chelle's side can produce a more complete performance

Nigeria return to 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying action on Tuesday against Guinea-Bissau, looking to build on their 2-1 comeback victory over Madagascar and make it two wins from two.

George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor scored on their Super Eagles debuts in Uyo, while Alex Iwobi, Stanley Nwabali and Calvin Bassey also impressed, but the performance was far from perfect.

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Nigeria conceded first, struggled to create consistently and needed individual moments to turn the game around. Against Guinea-Bissau, Eric Chelle will demand more, particularly with the hosts carrying home advantage and possessing dangerous attacking options.

PREMIUM TIMES look at four Super Eagles players who could prove decisive in Bissau.

Moses Usor - The new attacking threat

Usor waited for his Super Eagles opportunity after an injury ruled him out of the Unity Cup in May, and when it finally arrived against Madagascar, he needed just four minutes to make an impact.

The LASK winger collected the ball inside Nigeria's half after a cleared corner, powered past two defenders and fired a superb left-footed finish into the near post.

His pace, directness and ability to attack defenders immediately gave Nigeria another dimension.

Usor also arrives with strong club credentials, having helped LASK win the Austrian league and cup double last season.

The big question is whether Chelle rewards his debut with a starting place. If he does, Guinea-Bissau will have to deal with a winger who has already shown he can turn a game in moments.

Calvin Bassey - The defensive leader

Bassey was one of Nigeria's most assured performers against Madagascar, providing strength and composure alongside Semi Ajayi.

The Fulham captain was involved in the defensive lapse that allowed Madagascar to score, but he recovered to help Nigeria deal with the visitors' subsequent attacks.

The Guinea-Bissau challenge could be tougher; the likes of Beto, Mama Baldé and Franculino Djú give the hosts pace, movement and physicality in attack, meaning Bassey will need to anticipate danger and keep Nigeria's backline organised.

His Premier League and European experience makes him one of the players Chelle will rely on to handle the pressure of an away qualifier.

Stanley Nwabali - Nigeria's safety net

Nwabali returned to the Super Eagles goal against Madagascar for the first time since the 2025 AFCON third-place match.

He looked composed and produced one of Nigeria's most important moments when he denied Rayan Raveloson in a one-on-one situation shortly after half-time.

Had that chance gone in, Madagascar could have restored their lead, and that is precisely why Nwabali could be crucial again in Bissau.

Nigeria are likely to face spells of pressure away from home, and the Chippa United goalkeeper will need to remain alert and make the decisive saves when Guinea-Bissau find openings.

With Maduka Okoye also competing for the position, another strong performance would strengthen Nwabali's claim to remain Chelle's first choice.

Moses Simon - The centurion still has plenty to offer

Simon celebrated his 100th Super Eagles appearance against Madagascar, but the milestone also highlighted how much experience he can still bring to Chelle's attack.

The winger remains dangerous because of his pace, direct running and ability to beat defenders. He also has a knack for producing in difficult moments.

Simon came off the bench against Madagascar and added fresh energy, while Akor Adams and Taiwo Awoniyi struggled to make a major impact.

That could give Chelle reason to consider a different attacking setup against Guinea-Bissau, particularly a three-man attack with Simon operating from the flank alongside Ilenikhena.

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His ability to beat his man and deliver into the box could complement Ilenikhena's movement through the middle.

At 100 caps, Simon has already secured his place in Super Eagles history. In Bissau, he will want to show he can still influence Nigeria's present.

Another test for Chelle's Super Eagles

Madagascar gave Nigeria three points, but Guinea-Bissau will test whether Chelle's side can produce a more complete performance.

Nigeria must be sharper in possession, tighter defensively and more clinical in front of goal.

The encouraging part is that Chelle now has more options. Ilenikhena and Usor have announced themselves, Bassey and Nwabali provide stability, while Simon offers experience and another attacking route.

The objective in Bissau is simple: another three points, another winning step towards AFCON 2027.