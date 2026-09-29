Nigeria: Conflict Displaces Over 1,000, Destroys 340 Houses in Taraba - Community Leader

The Chairman of Sardauna Local Government, Mohammed Umar, says the crisis started after a confrontation between a woman and a man on a farm

More than 1,000 people have been displaced by a communal conflict in Geroji and neighbouring settlements in Mbamnga Ward of the Local Government Area of Taraba State, with more than 340 houses reportedly destroyed in the violence.

The three-day conflict, which began on 16 September, also forced some residents to flee across the border into Cameroon, while several people were reportedly killed or remain missing, according to community leaders and local authorities.

The exact number of casualties could not be independently established as of the time of filing this report.

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An official of the State Security Service (SSS) was also reportedly killed during the violence, according to eyewitnesses and community leaders.

The conflict resulted in the destruction and loss of livestock, including cattle and sheep. Residents said some animals were also rustled during the crisis.

Ardo Bashiru, a community leader, told journalists that more than 340 houses in Geroji and Mbara were destroyed.

He said food stocks and other sources of livelihood were also destroyed, leaving hundreds of families without shelter and necessities.

"Tonnes of foodstuff and other means of livelihood have been completely destroyed in the conflict that lasted for about three days from September 16, 2026," Mr Bashiru said.

He appealed to the federal and state governments, humanitarian organisations, development partners and other stakeholders to urgently assist the displaced residents.

Mr Bashiru said the ongoing rainy season had further worsened the condition of residents who fled their homes, particularly those without shelter.

Among the settlements reportedly affected are Wuro Buba, Wuro Ardo Bashiru, Wuro Wakili Idrisa, Wuro Saleh Petel, Wuro Hassan Jaji, Wuro Alhaji Jibo, Wuro Alhaji Manu and Wuro Mbarkal, all located around Geroji in the Mbamnga area.

Council confirms conflict

The Chairman of Sardauna Local Government, Mohammed Umar, confirmed the incident and said the crisis reportedly started after a confrontation between a Mambilla woman and a Fulani man on a farm.

Mr Umar described the development as unfortunate and said security personnel had been deployed to the affected communities to restore peace.

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He warned residents against actions capable of undermining peaceful coexistence and said anyone found attempting to disrupt the peace would face the law.

The chairman also disclosed that arrangements had been concluded for the repatriation of residents who fled the border to Nyang in the Donga-Mantung Division of Cameroon.

He appealed to governments, traditional institutions, development partners and humanitarian agencies to support the resettlement, rehabilitation and reintegration of the displaced population.

The Chief of Mbamnga, Abubakar Saleh, also appealed for calm, urging residents to preserve the longstanding relationship between the communities.

Mr Saleh described the residents as brothers and sisters and said traditional rulers and other stakeholders were working to prevent a recurrence of the violence.

He described the latest incident as the first major conflict of its kind in his domain.

The fresh violence has renewed concerns about the security situation on the Mambilla Plateau, where communal violence in 2017 and 2018 resulted in significant loss of lives and destruction of property.

Beyond restoring security, authorities and humanitarian agencies now face the immediate challenge of providing emergency shelter, food, clothing and healthcare to the displaced residents and creating conditions for their safe return home.