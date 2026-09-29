Liberia: Boakai Announces 2nd-Term Bid?

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has reignited debate over his political future after appearing to signal, for the first time in a public setting, that he could seek a second term in 2029.

The remark, made during an engagement with Liberians in the United States at the Liberia Diaspora Annual Conference - 2026 on Sunday, came in response to a question about whether he would run again. According to a report on the exchange, President Boakai turned the question toward the audience, asking whether they wanted him to seek another term. After receiving an affirmative response, he smiled and said, "I am still entitled to one term."

The statement has immediately generated a question larger than the words themselves--was the President effectively announcing his intention to seek reelection, or was he simply acknowledging that the Constitution gives him the right to seek another term?

Under Article 50 of Liberia's Constitution, the President serves a six-year term and "No person shall serve as President for more than two terms." Boakai began his current term in January 2024, meaning the constitutional framework permits him to seek another six-year term in the 2029 election.

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Politically, however, there is a difference between saying I am eligible for another term and saying I will run for another term.

President Boakai's wording falls somewhere in between.

He did not reportedly say, in the conventional language of a presidential declaration, "I am announcing my candidacy for a second term in 2029." Neither did he formally launch a campaign or identify a reelection organization in the exchange.

But the phrase "I am still entitled to one term" goes beyond a simple statement of constitutional eligibility. Coming immediately after an audience was asked whether it wanted him to seek another term, the remark can reasonably be understood as an acknowledgement that a second-term option is actively on the table.

That is why the episode has attracted attention.

It was not merely a constitutional discussion. It was a public political conversation about 2029 involving the sitting President, an audience of Liberians and a direct question about reelection.

Yet, analytically, it is still more accurate to describe the statement as a signal or indication rather than a formal presidential declaration of candidacy.

That distinction is particularly important because the country's political history contains examples of presidents making unmistakable declarations when they were ready to enter the reelection contest.

Information Minister Jerolinmek M. Piah has previously taken a considerably more restrained position when asked about Boakai's 2029 prospects.

In a February 2026 interview, when asked whether Boakai would be reelected in 2029, Piah responded that the President's focus was not on the next election but on the next generation.

"What the President thinks about every day is the next generation, not the next election," Piah said. "What we are doing is to meet the needs of the people, not about the next election. The people will decide about the next election."

That position is important in interpreting the current exchange.

Piah's earlier formulation did not rule out a second-term bid. Rather, it deliberately separated the administration's current work from electoral calculations.

The President's latest statement similarly stops short of a formal declaration, but it changes the political temperature because the President himself has now publicly engaged the question.

Piah's role as Information Minister is also significant because he served as President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Presidential Press Secretary during her entire second term. Piah became Presidential Press Secretary in 2012 and served throughout Sirleaf's second term until January 2018.

He therefore has firsthand experience with how a Liberian presidency transitions from governing to managing the political question of succession and reelection.

The Sirleaf precedent: a much clearer announcement

The most useful historical comparison is President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's reelection announcement in January 2010.

Sirleaf's declaration was considerably less ambiguous.

During her annual message to the National Legislature in Monrovia on January 25, 2010, she explicitly announced that she would seek a second term in the 2011 presidential election.

She explained that she was making the announcement "to bring to an end all speculations" and described herself as "a formidable candidate."

Sirleaf did not make the announcement at a party rally or informal gathering. She made it during her constitutionally required annual address before the National Legislature--the country's highest political institution.

And the political circumstances were unusually complicated.

Sirleaf had campaigned in 2005 on the understanding that she would serve only one term. By January 2010, however, she had decided to seek another term despite the earlier commitment. Her decision also came against the backdrop of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's recommendation that she be barred from public office for 30 years, a recommendation that became part of the political controversy surrounding her candidacy.

Her announcement therefore served two purposes: it ended speculation about her political intentions and formally placed her reelection ambition into the public political arena.

Contemporary reporting described the announcement as a major political moment, with legislators responding with prolonged applause. A U.S. diplomatic cable from the time similarly recorded that the declaration came at the conclusion of her legislative address and was the high point of the speech.

That history provides a useful benchmark for understanding Boakai's present position.

Boakai's moment is different

The political circumstances surrounding Boakai are different from those facing Sirleaf in 2010.

Boakai was elected in 2023 after defeating then-President George Weah in a closely contested runoff. The NEC's official results record Boakai as the winner of the runoff, while the constitutional framework gives a president a six-year term and permits a maximum of two terms.

Unlike Sirleaf's 2010 declaration, Boakai has not yet made a formal statement of the form, "I will be a candidate in 2029."

Instead, his latest comments appear to have opened the door to that possibility.

There is also an important political context already developing around the 2029 question. The ruling Unity Party has publicly launched a "Boakai 2029 Reelection Movement," with Secretary General Amos B. Tweh declaring that the party is preparing for the next presidential contest.

That means the President's comment does not exist in isolation. Political actors within the ruling party are already discussing a 2029 campaign.

But a party's preparations and a president's personal declaration are not necessarily the same thing.

The wording is important because it emphasizes constitutional entitlement, rather than political intention.

Boakai appears to have said, in effect, that he has another term available to him.

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Whether he will actually seek it remains a separate question.

The distinction matters for several reasons. A formal candidacy would have implications for party organization, campaign financing, succession within the Unity Party, government communications, the timing of political mobilization and the relationship between governing responsibilities and electoral activity.

For now, the available evidence supports a more measured conclusion--President Boakai has publicly acknowledged the possibility of seeking a second term and has not ruled it out. His remarks can therefore reasonably be described as a political signal, but not yet as an unequivocal formal declaration of candidacy.

That is also why Minister Piah's earlier explanation remains relevant. The administration has maintained that its immediate focus is governance and development rather than campaigning. The President's latest statement does not necessarily contradict that position; it simply makes clear that 2029 is now part of the public political conversation surrounding his presidency.

One thing that is clear is that Liberia has entered another phase in which questions about presidential succession are beginning to emerge well before the next election.

And with the ruling party already organizing around "Boakai 2029," the President's words will inevitably be examined for political meaning.

For now, the most defensible reading is neither that Boakai has definitively launched his 2029 campaign nor that the remark means nothing.

He has signaled that a second term is a live possibility. Whether that signal becomes a formal candidacy will require a clearer declaration from the President himself.

And when that declaration comes, the country's political history suggests that the most important question will not simply be whether he is constitutionally entitled to another term, but whether he chooses to formally ask Liberians for it.