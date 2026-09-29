Liberia: Where Are the Others? - Opposition Unity Without Others Amid Political Tensions

Monrovia — The biblical consolation of "many were called, few are chosen" can't be ignored in dissecting opposition parties' expressed determination toward "political unity" ahead of the 2029 electoral showdown. Though framed otherwise, of course, what was begun as initial move toward greater momentum glittered Sunday when a few political parties signed a communique. The move being hailed as excellent is without a fog in the absence of other distinguished and recognized political parties. Do they declined, not invited and just decided to ignore? So, "where are the others" has become the overriding question, as The New Republic's Jamesetta D. Williams flips the pages of the story.

It is no longer the determination shown by a fewer number of Liberia's opposition political makeup that matters but the absence of other potential opposition political establishments from the steps toward unity demonstrated in the signed joint communique that begs answers, leaving concerned citizens to ask "where are the others?"

Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), Union of Liberian Democrats Party (ULDP) constitute the fewer parties that appended their signatures to the communique, while a good number of other parties either boycotted, not invited or declined to form part of the opposition arrangement.

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Some of the parties not included in the arrangement are All Liberian Party (ALP), National Patriotic Party (NPP), Liberia National Union, Liberia Transformation Party, Liberian People's Party, People's Liberation Party, Democratic Justice Party, True Whig Party, and many others, some of which are in alliance with the ruling Unity Party, which makes it untenable to be part of the arrangement seen as anti-administration.

Already, newly established but agile Citizens Movement for Change (CMC) distanced itself from the arrangement, having formed part of the initial gathering sometimes organized under the auspices of former President George Weah.

The noticeable absence of many other parties is what that has become the myth surrounding the political arrangement, which many said the ruling party and its allies could use to render the process less significant and impactful.

The developments come on the back of Liberia's 2029 general and presidential elections which is nearly three years away, with the aim to strengthen cooperation, while political attacks against the Joseph Nyuma Boakai administration continue to intensify.

The September 27 joint communiqué following a high-level roundtable at Sinkor Palace signaled a renewed effort to coordinate their political activities and develop a common approach to national issues.

The meeting hosted by MPC's Simeon C. M. Freeman was graced by former President Weah of the CDC, ANC's Alexander Cummings, MOVEE's Dee-Maxwell Kemayah, Freeman, and ULDP's Jonathan Mason.

The participating parties have not announced a joint presidential candidate for 2029, nor have they formally declared the arrangement an electoral alliance. Instead, they have established a Joint Technical Committee to work on the structure, implementation and areas of cooperation.

The development marks another stage in efforts by opposition leaders to move from separate political activities toward greater coordination ahead of the next presidential election.

According to reports on the communiqué, the parties intend to maintain their individual identities while working together on issues of common concern and developing an implementation agenda. The document also provides for continued consultations with other political actors, civil society and communities.

However, the effort to build a broader opposition front has already faced differences.

The Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), led by Representative Musa Hassan Bility, withdrew from the coalition process before Sunday's signing, saying the proposed arrangement did not sufficiently reflect its demand for a clearly defined national reform agenda.

CMC said it supports opposition cooperation but wants such cooperation to be based on clear national objectives, equal participation and a serious program for institutional and political reform.

The absence of CMC from the latest meeting highlights one of the major challenges facing the opposition as it attempts to build unity: bringing together parties with different political identities, leadership structures and priorities.

Former President George Weah also addressed questions about the absence of some opposition figures from Sunday's discussions and communiqué signing, emphasizing that political cooperation could continue despite individual leaders choosing not to participate.

"We may come and go, but our commitment to working together remains. We are determined to cooperate and hold the government accountable," Weah said, according to remarks circulated following the meeting.

ANC Political Leader Alexander Cummings also emphasized the need for continued cooperation following the signing of the communiqué.

The opposition's emerging cooperation comes at a time when criticism of the Boakai administration has become increasingly prominent among opposition leaders.

Freeman, who hosted Sunday's roundtable, intensified his criticism of President Boakai during an appearance Monday on Voice of Liberia's Super Morning Show.

During the interview, Freeman accused President Boakai of deliberately importing narcotics into Liberia and referred to the President as a "very big drug kingpin."

Freeman did not present evidence in the statement provided to establish the allegation. His comments represent a political accusation against the President and should be distinguished from established findings by law enforcement or the courts.

The President and his administration have publicly maintained that the government is committed to combating illegal drugs and organized crime. In August, President Boakai ordered an investigation into allegations surrounding the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency and called for the process to be conducted impartially.

The drug issue is therefore emerging as one of the subjects likely to remain prominent in Liberia's political debate as the country moves toward 2029.

Beyond the drug situation, opposition parties have raised concerns about governance, accountability, the rule of law, national security and economic conditions under the current administration. The five-party communiqué also provides a platform through which the opposition intends to collectively scrutinize the government's performance.

For the opposition, the immediate challenge is turning political cooperation into a functioning structure capable of surviving disagreements among the participating parties.

Liberia has previously experienced opposition alliances that struggled with questions of leadership, strategy and internal differences. The current parties have therefore indicated that the present process is intended to develop a more structured framework rather than simply announce an electoral partnership.

The Joint Technical Committee is expected to play a key role in developing that framework and determining how the participating parties can coordinate their activities while maintaining their separate political identities.

The question of who could eventually lead a joint opposition ticket in 2029 also remains open.

For now, the focus is on cooperation, consultations and the development of a common political agenda rather than the selection of a presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, the ruling Unity Party and the Boakai administration are likely to face increasing scrutiny as opposition parties organize themselves and begin to define the issues they intend to take to voters in 2029.

The early formation of an opposition cooperation framework does not by itself determine the outcome of the 2029 elections. However, it shows that political actors are already positioning themselves and negotiating possible areas of cooperation well ahead of the election season.

As the political process develops, the central questions will be whether the opposition parties can maintain unity despite their differences, whether more parties will join the process, and whether the current cooperation will eventually develop into a formal electoral arrangement.

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At the same time, the Boakai administration will have to respond to the opposition's criticisms on governance, accountability, security, the economy and other national issues.

With nearly three years remaining before the 2029 elections, Liberia's political landscape is already beginning to take shape--with opposition leaders seeking greater coordination and the government facing increasingly organized scrutiny.

Recall that early this month, the opposition leaders agreed to establish a steering committee to develop a framework for sustained political collaboration, following a high-level roundtable hosted and presided over by former President Weah at his Jamaica Resort.

During discussions, the participants emphasized the framework is not an electoral alliance or an agreement on a 2029 presidential ticket. Rather, it is intended to provide a foundation for political cooperation and establish how the parties will work together going forward.

Among the prominent political leaders in attendance were Alexander Cummings of the Alternative National Congress; Musa Hassan Bility, Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), Simeon Freeman of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), D. Maxwell Kemayah, Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE).

The All Liberian Party led by businessman Benoni Urey, was represented at the gathering.

Several senior CDC officials also attended, including former Speaker of the House of Representatives J. Alex Tyler, former Speaker of the 54th National Legislature Bhofal Chambers, and other party officials.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, former President Weah described the gathering as the beginning of a series of engagements intended to promote greater unity among opposition political forces.

MPC Political Leader Simeon Freeman said the participating leaders are expected to reconvene within the next two weeks at another venue to continue discussions and advance the process.