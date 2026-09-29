Liberia: U.S. Embassy Puts Travelers On Notice

29 September 2026
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Stephanie M. Duncan

Monrovia — The U.S. Embassy in Liberia has issued a security alert urging travelers to exercise increased caution when traveling through Kakata, Margibi County, following the escape of approximately 79 inmates from the Kakata Central Prison.

The alert, issued on September 21, 2026, came a day after the September 20 prison break at the Kakata correctional facility.

According to the Embassy, Liberian security forces are conducting search and recapture operations as authorities work to locate the escaped inmates.

The U.S. Embassy advised its citizens and other travelers to avoid the immediate vicinity of the Kakata correctional facility and exercise increased caution while traveling through Margibi County.

Travelers were also urged to follow instructions from the Liberia National Police and other security personnel involved in the ongoing operations.

The Embassy further advised travelers to remain alert, avoid large crowds, maintain awareness of their surroundings, and keep a low profile while moving through potentially affected areas.

It encouraged travelers to monitor local media reports and official updates for information on the security situation and ongoing efforts to recapture the escaped inmates.

The prison break has heightened security concerns in Kakata and surrounding communities as authorities continue efforts to locate the escapees and restore full security around the facility.

Read the original article on New Republic.

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