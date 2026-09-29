Namibia: Zambezi Malaria Cases Surge to 33 349

29 September 2026
New Era (Windhoek)

Chinchimani — Zambezi Governor Dorothy Kabula has raised alarm over the sharp increase in malaria cases in the region, with 33 349 cases recorded by the week ending 12 September 2026 since the beginning of the year.

Kabula said the figure represents a significant increase compared to the 25 716 cases recorded during the same period last year.

Speaking at the annual Lusata Cultural Festival at the Mafwe royal establishment at Chinchimane, Kabula said 21 people have already died from malaria this year, compared to 19 deaths recorded last year.

"This is a very serious concern which needs to be addressed," she said.

Kabula urged residents to cooperate with malaria control teams by allowing them to spray their houses.

She said some residents lock their houses when spray operators visit their villages, undermining efforts to control the disease.

"I therefore appeal to each and every one to open their houses and be sprayed," Kabula said.

She called for all eligible houses in the region to be sprayed during the current programme, urging communities to work together to combat malaria.

"Let us together fight this common enemy," she said.

 

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