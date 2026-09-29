Ghana/Cote d'Ivoire: Black Maidens Beat Cote d'Ivoire in Final Wafu B Cup Contest

The Black Maidens ended their WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup campaign with an emphatic 4-0 victory over hosts Cote d'Ivoire on Sunday.

Seidatu Wahab opened the scoring in the 14th minute from the penalty spot to put Ghana ahead.

The Maidens continued to dominate and doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute through Gloria Ameaa.

Ghana maintained control of the contest and sealed a convincing victory late on, with Cynthia adding the fourth goal in the 86th minute.

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The win saw the Black Maidens finish their campaign strongly in Yamoussoukro, following an earlier 4-2 defeat to Nigeria at the Lycée Scientifique.

The team also took part in a post-match penalty shootout as part of player development efforts for the tournament.