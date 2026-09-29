Nigeria: Nine-Hour Rainfall Flooded Our Homes in Benue - Victims

Some victims have narrated how nine hours of rainfall flooded their houses in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, on Monday, leaving many of them stranded.

The downpour, which started early Monday morning , flooded houses in Achusa, Wadata, Wurukum, Logo, Ankpa Quarters, North Bank, among other areas.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, one of the victims in Logo community, Iorwuese Terlumun, said he discovered at midnight that rain had taken over his rented apartment, "I only managed to remove my mattress, my books, and some of my certificates, which were all dancing on the water"

Another victim in Wurukum behind the market, Sylvester Orya, said flood submerged his compound, "I started feeling cold like I was inside water before I knew I was almost on top of water. The clothes I wore and slept in were completely sucked into the water. I thank God no life was lost."

Meanwhile, in an interview with our correspondent, Information Officer, Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Tema Ager, confirmed the incident but said water entered some residents' houses and did not submerge them, while some houses were submerged in Achusa.

"Unconfirmed report said a 10-year-old boy died, but we have yet to confirm. Water entered many houses due to the downpour on Monday.

We issued notices to residents in flood-prone areas to vacate their homes. We will assess the affected areas tomorrow," he stated.