Nigeria: 33-Month Military Houseboat Debt - Firms Appeal to Tinubu

Three Niger Delta companies providing houseboats to the Nigerian military have appealed to President Bola Tinubu over alleged outstanding rental payments covering 33 months.

The companies, Peaches Integrated Services Ltd., Etucom Integrated Services Ltd. and Godsam Industrial Services Ltd., made the appeal in an open letter signed by Jeremiah Oshodin, News Editor, Solution Global Media, on their behalf.

They said their vessels had continued to support Operation Delta Safe as floating operational bases for troops conducting prolonged patrols in the Niger Delta creeks.

According to the firms, the houseboats accommodate and feed troops operating in areas without barracks, landing facilities or other shelters.

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The companies alleged that rental obligations on the vessels had remained unsettled for 33 months, while the boats and their workers remained in operational service.

They said the prolonged non-payment had placed financial pressure on the companies and affected workers, including marine engineers, deckhands, cooks, security personnel, riggers and drivers.

The firms claimed that some workers had gone months without salaries, affecting their ability to meet school fees, medical bills and rent.

They also said affected workers staged a march in Port Harcourt in August to appeal for payment, stressing that the action was not directed against the Nigerian Army.

The companies raised concerns about the condition of the vessels, saying houseboats required regular dry-docking, servicing and recertification.

They alleged that the vessels had remained in continuous service without the required maintenance cycle and urged the authorities to release them in rotation for maintenance and certification.

The firms acknowledged that the Commander, Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, had requested a proposal towards an amicable settlement of the matter.

They also acknowledged that the dispute was before the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt.

The companies, however, said their appeal to the President was not for intervention in the judicial proceedings.

They asked the relevant authorities to verify the alleged outstanding entitlements and facilitate settlement of the amounts owed.

Specifically, the firms called on the Minister of Defence and the Office of the National Security Adviser to verify and settle their outstanding claims.

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They also proposed a payment framework for houseboat and marine service providers to the Armed Forces, saying it would provide greater certainty for indigenous contractors providing marine services to the military.

The companies said resolving the payment issue would enable them to maintain their vessels and continue providing services to the Armed Forces.

They appealed to the President to consider their situation as part of efforts to support local businesses and indigenous enterprises.

The firms said they had continued providing services after payments allegedly stopped, maintaining that their vessels remained in the field throughout the period.

They urged the authorities to resolve the outstanding payment issue while ensuring that vessels requiring maintenance were released in rotation.

The companies said they were seeking payment for services they alleged had been ordered, performed and accepted.

They said resolving the matter would also assist workers who depend on the companies for their livelihoods.

The firms are seeking resolution of the matter under the campaign hashtag,#PayTheBoatOwners.