Nigeria: NAFDAC Urged to Probe Alleged Harmful Chemicals in Sanitary Pads

The publisher and editor-in-chief of Weekenders Magazine, Princess Joy Omagha Idam, has appealed to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to investigate claims that some sanitary pads contain harmful chemicals.

Idam urged the director-general of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, to direct independent laboratory tests on sanitary pads sold in the Nigerian market to determine whether they contain substances that pose health risks to women and girls.

In a statement, she stressed that the issue should not be dismissed as mere speculation, given that millions of women and girls regularly use sanitary products.

According to her, Nigerians deserve clear, scientific and credible information from the agency responsible for regulating the safety of products used by the public.

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"This is not about creating fear or attacking manufacturers. It is about protecting Nigerian women and girls and giving the public accurate information. NAFDAC must verify these claims and tell Nigerians the truth," Idam said.

She also urged the agency to publish the outcome of its investigation and take appropriate action against any product found to have violated prescribed safety standards.

Idam called on manufacturers and importers of sanitary products to cooperate with any investigation initiated by NAFDAC, insisting that consumer health and safety should take precedence over commercial interests.

She said women and families deserved confidence in the sanitary products they use, adding that a prompt and transparent investigation would help separate facts from rumours and enable consumers to make informed decisions.

The Weekenders Magazine publisher maintained that an evidence-based response from NAFDAC would not only address public concerns but also clarify the safety of sanitary products available to Nigerian consumers.