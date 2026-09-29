Nigeria: Ondo Varsities' Unions Suspend Strike After Four Weeks

The state-owned university unions in Ondo State began an indefinite strike on 2 September over unpaid allowances and the non-implementation of federal wage agreements.

Workers' unions in Ondo State-owned universities have called off their four-week-old strike after a financial intervention by the governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

A statement by the Joint Action Committee of the Ondo State-owned Tertiary Institutions (JAC-ODSTI), jointly signed by its Chairman, Tayo Ogungbeni, and Secretary, Kunle Akinwonmi, on Monday, urged union members to return to work on Tuesday (today).

The affected institutions are Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko; Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa; and the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo.

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The state-owned university unions in Ondo State began an indefinite strike on 2 September over unpaid allowances and the non-implementation of federal wage agreements.

The JAC-ODSTI, in the statement, said the indefinite strike had been suspended with effect from today.

"Following the financial intervention of our amiable Governor, His Excellency, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa in the crises that led to an indefinite strike on 2nd September, 2026 by the Joint Action Committee of the Ondo State Owned Tertiary Institutions (JAC-ODSTI) comprising of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) in Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa and University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, we wish to inform the general public that the indefinite strike is hereby suspended with effect from Tuesday, 29th September, 2026.

"We sincerely appreciate the tireless efforts of our caring heart Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa, the State Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Igbekele Amos Ajibefun and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties and Union Matters, Comrade Bola Taiwo, members of NU,J, and the general public for the important roles played in the eventual resolution of the impasse which has affected our educational sector negatively.

"We are also using this medium to appeal to the Management of the various Universities to take immediate action to address the non-financial aspects of the FGN/Unions Agreement without any further delay to avoid an unwarranted strike in our institutions.

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"In view of the above development, our members in all the affected Universities are hereby directed to resume duties on Tuesday, 29th September, 2026, please," the statement said.

The Chairman of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Boluwaji Oshodi, confirmed the suspension of the strike.

"Yes, the strike has been suspended," Mr Oshodi said on Monday.

Similarly, members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) have been directed to resume work on Tuesday, 29 September.