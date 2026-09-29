Liberia: Education Couches Chevening Scholar During Courtesy

A 2026 Chevening Scholar, B. William M. Yarsiah, has paid a courtesy visit to Education Minister Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah ahead of his departure for the United Kingdom, where he is expected to pursue a Master's degree in Special and Inclusive Education at the University of Nottingham.

Yarsiah, who is visually impaired, received a fully funded Chevening Scholarship to undertake an 18-month program in the United Kingdom.

The visit provided an opportunity for the scholar to personally express appreciation to Minister Jallah for her support and encouragement during the period leading to his departure.

According to information from the Ministry of Education, Yarsiah had earlier written Minister Jallah seeking assistance with travel-related expenses as he prepared to begin his studies in the United Kingdom.

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The Minister responded to his request with support. The British Government later confirmed that it would cover his travel costs and provide other related support as part of the scholarship arrangements.

Despite the subsequent confirmation of support from the British Government, Yarsiah said he considered it important to personally visit the Education Minister to thank her for responding when he reached out for assistance.

He also expressed appreciation for the Minister's encouragement of Liberians seeking educational opportunities and professional development.

Yarsiah's scholarship opportunity also highlights the importance of ensuring that higher education opportunities are accessible to persons with disabilities.

His upcoming studies in Special and Inclusive Education are expected to further develop his knowledge and professional capacity in an area focused on improving educational opportunities for people with different learning and physical needs.

The Ministry of Education said Yarsiah's journey demonstrates the importance of extending inclusion beyond basic access to education to include opportunities for advanced studies, professional development, and leadership.

The Ministry congratulated Yarsiah on receiving the Chevening Scholarship and wished him success as he begins his studies at the University of Nottingham.

The Ministry also expressed hope that the knowledge and experience he gains in the United Kingdom will contribute to Liberia's education sector when he returns.

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Yarsiah's departure for the United Kingdom marks another step in his academic and professional journey, with his studies expected to strengthen his capacity to contribute to discussions and initiatives surrounding special and inclusive education in Liberia.