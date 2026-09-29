Liberia: Damaged Janapita Bridge Raises Safety Alarm

29 September 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Edwin N. Khakie

A deep hole in the Janapita Bridge along the Ganta Highway has reportedly caused two separate road accidents, raising safety concerns for motorists traveling between Bong and Nimba Counties.

A truck and a taxi reportedly overturned after encountering the damaged section of the bridge before landing in nearby bushes. No deaths have been reported, but those involved in the accidents are said to be receiving medical treatment.

The truck, bearing plate number H06495, was reportedly transporting drinks and other goods to Maryland County, while the taxi was carrying goods toward Monrovia.

The bridge is also showing signs of deterioration along portions of the roadway and its joints, prompting concerns that the structure could worsen without urgent repairs.

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Following the accidents, Inspector Z. William Nyanamah, Operations Officer of the Traffic Division of the Liberia National Police Bong County Detachment, led a team of traffic officers to the bridge Tuesday morning.

Police barricaded the damaged section as a temporary safety measure and urged motorists traveling along the Ganta Highway to reduce speed and exercise extreme caution when approaching the bridge.

The Janapita area hosts a major market every Monday, attracting traders and residents from Bong County and surrounding communities. The bridge therefore serves as an important transportation and commercial link along the Bong-Nimba corridor.

The bridge reportedly dates back to the 1970s and was constructed as part of a World Bank-funded project.

The latest damage has heightened calls for urgent intervention to prevent further accidents and ensure the safety of motorists using the busy highway.

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