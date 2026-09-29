Liberian Artist Calls for Greater Support for Creative Sector

By Kruah Thompson

MONROVIA, September 29, 2026 -- Liberian artist and entrepreneur Konneh Nyju says limited government support for the creative arts, coupled with a weak tourism industry, is making it increasingly difficult for local artists to earn a sustainable living from their work.

Nyju said Liberian artists play an important role in preserving the country's cultural heritage through carvings, sculptures and other works depicting traditional societies, customs and ways of life.

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Speaking in an exclusive interview, he argued that the creative sector could contribute more to tourism, cultural preservation and job creation if artists were given greater opportunities to showcase and market their work.

According to Nyju, one of the biggest challenges facing local artists is the limited domestic market for their products.

"People in Liberia don't really value arts, and one of the biggest challenges facing local artists in the country is the limited market for our work," he said.

Nyju said many Liberians consider artwork a non-essential purchase, particularly when households are confronted with more immediate needs such as food and other basic expenses.

As a result, he said, artists depend heavily on the relatively small number of Liberians who purchase artwork and on foreign visitors seeking locally made cultural products.

Nyju said the situation is compounded by what he described as Liberia's underdeveloped tourism sector, arguing that increased tourist arrivals could create a larger market for carvings, sculptures and other locally produced cultural items.

"If tourism is coming, this business will sell more goods," he said.

He explained that tourists often seek products that reflect the history and culture of the countries they visit, creating potential economic opportunities for Liberian artists.

Nyju, however, said many foreigners currently traveling to Liberia are short-term visitors rather than tourists coming specifically to experience the country's cultural attractions and purchase locally produced goods.

He also expressed concern that some Liberians are becoming increasingly disconnected from their cultural heritage, arguing that traditional artwork can help younger generations learn about the country's history and customs.

Nyju recalled what he described as efforts by the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to promote the arts, but said such initiatives have not been sufficiently sustained.

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He is calling on the government to invest more in tourism while creating regular opportunities for artists to exhibit and sell their work.

Nyju specifically proposed exhibitions, trade fairs and cultural events that would bring artists together and expose their products to Liberian and international buyers.

His appeal comes as Liberia moves toward a separate institutional framework for managing and promoting tourism.

Tourism and cultural affairs were historically administered under the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, but successive governments have pursued efforts to establish a separate tourism authority.

Nyju believes Liberia's broader tourism strategy should incorporate the creative arts, giving visitors greater opportunities to experience Liberian culture while expanding markets for local artists.

He is therefore urging the government to establish mechanisms to support artists and make the creative sector a more visible part of Liberia's tourism and economic development agenda.

"When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change," Nyju said.