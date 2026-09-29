Liberia: Pul Marks 62 Years With Media, Democracy Focus

MONROVIA, September 29, 2026 -- The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) will commemorate its 62nd anniversary on Wednesday, September 30, with activities highlighting the role of independent journalism in strengthening democracy, accountability and sustainable development.

The celebration, under the theme "62 Years On: Empowering Independent Media for Democracy, Accountability, and Sustainable Development," will bring together journalists, media practitioners, students and national and international guests in Monrovia.

The anniversary program will feature a keynote address by Georgia Wallen, Country Manager of the World Bank Group in Liberia, followed by a panel discussion featuring Cllr. Medina Wesseh of the International Law Group and Lahoucine Rahmouni, Chargé d'Affaires of the Moroccan Embassy in Liberia.

Activities will begin at 9:00 a.m. with a parade from the University of Liberia's Capitol Hill Campus to the Clar Marie Weah Events Hall at the Center for National Documents and Records Agency on 12th Street, Sinkor.

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The indoor program is scheduled from noon to 2:00 p.m., with representatives of government, civil society and academia expected to deliver remarks.

The celebration will conclude with a reception at the PUL headquarters on Warner Avenue, 9th Street, Sinkor, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Union said the anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on the contribution of independent journalism to Liberia's democratic development while drawing attention to the media's continuing role in promoting transparency, accountability and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, the PUL on Monday welcomed BBC journalist Jacob Evans, who arrived in Liberia with a delegation from Mary's Meals International to produce a documentary marking the charity's 20th anniversary in the country.

The delegation also included Alex Keay, Director of Partnerships, and Paloma Garcia Ovejero, Head of Media and Editorial.

PUL President Julius Kanubah welcomed the delegation and underscored the importance of journalism and humanitarian initiatives in advancing human development.