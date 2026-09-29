Liberia: UNFPA, Moh Move to Strengthen Reproductive Health, Family Planning Supplies

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MOH), has begun a weeklong capacity-building workshop aimed at strengthening Liberia's planning and management of reproductive health and family planning commodities.

The training, organized by UNFPA, titled "Strengthening Family Planning and Reproductive Health Commodity Security: Post-Quantification Review, Forecasting and Supply Planning Workshop," is being held from September 28 to October 2, 2026, at the Corina Hotel in Monrovia.

The workshop brings together representatives of UNFPA, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), and approximately 22 participants from the Ministry of Health.

It is designed to strengthen participants' understanding of quantification, forecasting and logistics management while providing practical skills for improving the availability of essential reproductive health and family planning commodities.

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UNFPA Regional Supply Chain Specialist Lorraine Mabotse Molepo and Demand and Supply Planning Associate Daniela Tine are providing technical guidance during the training.

Speaking at the opening of the exercise, UNFPA Resident Representative in Liberia, Dr. Mady Biaye acknowledged the difficulties Liberia has faced in maintaining adequate supplies of health commodities, particularly following changes in external support to the health sector.

He said he had been concerned about possible commodity stock-outs in Liberia, particularly after the departure of major development partners such as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

"I was worried about the commodities here. I was worried about the stock-out here," Dr. Biaye said, emphasizing the importance of the current exercise in helping the government better understand its commodity needs and plan accordingly.

He welcomed the participation of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, stressing that effective commodity security requires coordination beyond the health sector.

Dr. Biaye said UNFPA would remain engaged with the government throughout the process and expressed the expectation that the workshop would produce a successful and productive outcome.

Representing MFDP on behalf of Assistant Minister for Development Planning Wellington Bachure, Vinetta Gmasnoh Doe, Assistant Director for Plan Development and Coordinator, said the workshop was significant from the perspective of national development planning.

She noted that the availability of essential health commodities is not simply a health-sector concern but also a national development issue, particularly because it affects the government's ability to translate its development priorities into measurable results for citizens.

The ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), according to Doe, places emphasis on improving the health and well-being of Liberians through accessible and quality health and nutrition services, strengthening health systems, improving health security, and expanding essential services, including reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health services.

She further that the National Development Plan recognizes persistent challenges within the health system, including the availability and distribution of essential medicines and medical commodities.

Doe stressed that addressing these challenges requires more than simply procuring commodities, arguing that it also depends on credible data, accurate forecasting, effective quantification, realistic supply planning and strong coordination among stakeholders.

"For family planning and other life-saving commodities, getting these processes right is very important," she said.

She encouraged the Ministry of Health and its partners to strengthen the connection between sector planning, budgeting, implementation, monitoring and reporting.

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Doe expressed hope that the knowledge acquired during the weeklong training would be translated into stronger systems, improved commodity security and better health outcomes across Liberia.

Making additional remarks, Dr. Winston H. Korsor, Deputy Director for the Pharmacy Practice Division within the Ministry of Health's Pharmaceutical Services, described the event as an important platform for advancing the work of the National Quantification Technical Team.

Dr. Korsor thanked UNFPA for its technical support and expressed appreciation for the agency's continued assistance, particularly in the procurement of reproductive health commodities.

He urged participants to take advantage of the training and apply the knowledge and skills acquired to strengthen Liberia's systems for forecasting, quantification and supply planning.