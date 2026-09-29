Liberia: Freeman Presses Boakai Government Over Drug Fight

Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) Political Leader Simeon Freeman has renewed criticism of the Boakai administration over its handling of drug trafficking, demanding greater accountability over how illegal narcotics enter Liberia and pass through the country's security system.

Freeman made the remarks Monday, September 28, during an appearance on Voice of Liberia, where he questioned the effectiveness of the government's anti-drug campaign and called for greater scrutiny of security institutions responsible for protecting Liberia's borders and ports of entry.

He argued that accountability should go beyond the arrest or dismissal of individual officers when major drug shipments are discovered, saying authorities should investigate the entire chain--from the point of entry to individuals allegedly facilitating the movement of narcotics within the country.

Freeman specifically questioned the roles of the Liberia National Police, Liberia Immigration Service, National Security Agency and other institutions involved in border and national security.

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He also questioned how authorities treat individuals who provide information about suspected drug-related activities, asking whether whistleblowers and informants receive adequate protection or recognition.

During the interview, Freeman made a serious allegation seeking to link President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to illegal drug activities.

He presented no evidence during the interview establishing that President Boakai personally imported, controlled or facilitated the entry of illegal narcotics into Liberia.

Freeman nevertheless argued that, as head of the Executive Branch, the President bears political responsibility for the performance of security institutions operating under his administration.

"If you say you are fighting crime, one of the first things we want to see is how the drugs are coming into the country," Freeman said, questioning whether Liberia's border and security systems are sufficiently equipped to prevent the country from being used as a transit route for narcotics.

He said the government should provide clearer answers about the origin of illegal drug shipments, how they enter Liberia and whether individuals within the country's security system are facilitating their movement.

Freeman's latest comments come amid continuing public debate over the government's handling of major cocaine seizures and broader concerns about Liberia's vulnerability to transnational drug trafficking.

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The MPC leader has previously criticized the administration's handling of major drug cases and called for investigations into officials responsible for managing Liberia's ports and other entry points.

Freeman maintained that public confidence in the country's anti-drug campaign will depend on transparency, thorough investigations and accountability within the security sector.

He said Liberians should see measurable results from the government's anti-drug efforts through stronger border controls, effective investigations and action against anyone found responsible for facilitating illegal narcotics trafficking.