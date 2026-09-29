Liberia: Gongloe Tells Boakai - Embrace Criticism

Former presidential candidate Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe has urged President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to embrace public criticism, arguing that open scrutiny of government is essential to democratic accountability.

Gongloe made the call in a public commentary titled, "Why Complain About Criticism, Mr. President? Did You Not Criticize President Weah Too?" in which he recalled Boakai's criticism of the administration of former President George Manneh Weah while the Unity Party was in opposition.

According to Gongloe, Boakai publicly raised concerns about insecurity, violent crime, drug trafficking and governance under the previous administration, exercising what Gongloe described as a fundamental democratic right to scrutinize those in power.

He argued that the same right must be protected under the current administration, with citizens remaining free to question government policies, decisions and actions without fear of retaliation.

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Gongloe cited Liberia's history of political dissent, referencing prominent figures including Albert Porte, Tuan Wreh, Togba-Nah Tipoteh, Gabriel Baccus Matthews and Amos Sawyer, who challenged successive governments on governance and other national issues.

He also pointed to the judiciary as an important check on executive authority, citing a 2024 Supreme Court ruling involving President Boakai's nominations to several tenured positions.

The former presidential candidate said he has criticized successive Liberian administrations while also proposing what he considers solutions to national problems.

According to him, his positions have drawn criticism from supporters of both the ruling Unity Party and the opposition Congress for Democratic Change.

Gongloe urged President Boakai to listen to critics, address legitimate concerns about the performance of his administration and publicly explain areas where the government disagrees with its critics.

He maintained that criticism should not be regarded as hostility toward government, but as part of the democratic process through which public officials are held accountable.

Gongloe argued that a society in which citizens remain silent in the face of government actions poses a greater danger to democratic governance than one in which leaders are subjected to vigorous public criticism.