Mozambique: More Details of Mozambique Public Debt

Mozambique’s total government debt is rising, from $17.2 bn in the first quarter to $17.4 in the second quarter. But Mozambique can only borrow small amounts internationally, so foreign debt fell from $8.9bn to $8.8bn, but domestic debt rose from $8.3 to $8.8bn. Two thirds of foreign debt is to just four creditors: World Bank IDA ($3,108mn), China ($1,284mn), International Fund for Agricultural Development ($940mn), and the hidden debt bonds ($897mn).

New government foreign borrowing in the first half of the year was $57mn: IDA $46bm, India $9mn, and Japan $1mn. Foreign debt service was 16 times as much as new loans, $915mn, as shown in the table.

Government debt service payments, first half of 2026, $ mn

In addition to government debt, large state companies owe $541mn. For CFM and EDM this represents reasonable borrowing for capital expenditure. But the debts of ADM, LAM, and TMCEL include substantial corruption and mismanagement.