Liberia: Youth Demand Greater Political Space As 2029 Approaches

As political parties begin positioning themselves for the 2029 elections, young political leaders from more than 15 parties are demanding a larger role in determining who leads the country--and, more importantly, how political decisions are made.

Their demands include 40 percent youth representation in political-party leadership at every level, the appointment of at least one young commissioner to the National Elections Commission (NEC), and stronger youth participation in the selection of candidates for the House of Representatives and Senate.

The demands emerged Monday in Monrovia during a day-long dialogue on electoral reform, temporary special measures and inclusive political representation organized by the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD) under the Liberia Electoral Support Project.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has recently become the focus of early 2029 political mobilization, with the Unity Party publicly organizing around a possible second-term campaign. The governing party launched a "Boakai 2029 Reelection Movement" earlier this month, while political opponents have also begun coordinating ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

For young Liberians, however, the question is not simply who will contest the presidency in 2029.

It is whether young people will have meaningful influence over the political system that produces the candidates, policies and institutions that govern them.

The central argument advanced by participants is rooted in a striking representation gap.

An assessment presented during the dialogue said young people constitute approximately 56 percent of the adult population, yet their presence in formal political decision-making remains limited.

The latest parliamentary data from the Inter-Parliamentary Union provides another measure of that gap. At the start of the current Legislature, only one member of the 73-seat House of Representatives was aged 30 or younger, equivalent to about 1.4 percent. The youngest member was 26. The Senate had no member aged 30 or younger. Liberia has no statutory youth quota or reserved parliamentary seats.

The figures illustrate the distinction between demographic strength and political power.

Young people can constitute a large share of voters, campaign volunteers and political-party supporters without necessarily occupying the rooms where candidates are selected, policies negotiated and party strategies determined.

That is precisely the imbalance youth leaders are challenging.

NIMD Country Manager Oscar Blow described the dialogue as a "safe space" and emphasized that it was intended to be "a youth-led process."

The objective, he said, was to document the concerns and recommendations of young political actors and support their advocacy for electoral reform while sustaining engagement with political youth leaders leading into 2029.

Fatima Alyn Gebi of UN Women Youth and Inclusion challenged the familiar language used to describe young people as merely "the leaders of tomorrow."

Many young Liberians, she noted, are already exercising leadership through political parties and other institutions.

Robert D. Irish, Inclusive Electoral Process and Reform Specialist with the UNDP Liberia Electoral Support Project, went further, telling participants that they are "the leaders of today."

Irish also reminded the participants that meaningful reform requires political organization and legislative advocacy.

"Elections are hard," he said, while stressing that the Legislature would have a decisive role in considering electoral reforms.

His challenge was therefore practical: young political leaders must identify the reforms they want lawmakers to adopt and determine how they will organize and lobby for those changes.

The youth leaders' demand for 40 percent representation in party leadership is significant because political parties are often the gateway to elected office.

Before a voter sees a candidate on a ballot, that individual may have already passed through a chain of party decisions involving recruitment, nomination, fundraising, internal elections and candidate selection.

If young people are excluded from those processes, their numerical strength at election time does not necessarily translate into political influence.

Representatives from the ANC, CMC, NDC, LINU, LP, PUP, EFFL, IPYC and other parties reportedly raised concerns about limited opportunities for young people within their respective political structures.

Several called for formal mentorship programs within parties, arguing that such initiatives could help young partisans develop political and professional skills while creating clearer pathways into political leadership and employment.

They also called for greater decentralization of political parties and guaranteed youth representation on party executive committees.

The proposals therefore move beyond simply asking older political leaders to "give young people a chance." They seek to establish institutional mechanisms through which youth participation becomes part of normal political decision-making.

Money is another major barrier. The assessment presented at the dialogue estimated that campaigning for elective office can cost approximately US$243,000 on average.

For young people, women and other groups with limited financial resources, such costs can make political competition extremely difficult.

The result can be a political environment in which participation is formally open but practically inaccessible to many citizens.

Participants therefore proposed tighter campaign-finance rules, lower spending limits, stronger disclosure and enforcement mechanisms and more equitable access to state resources.

They also discussed incentives--including free airtime, reduced nomination fees and public funding--for parties that nominate greater numbers of women, youth and persons with disabilities.

These proposals raise a broader question about political competition in Liberia: how democratic is a political process when the formal right to contest is available, but the financial cost of exercising that right is beyond the reach of many citizens?

The youth debate is occurring alongside wider concerns about political inclusion.

The assessment presented at the forum said women account for roughly half of Liberia's voters but occupy only about 10.7 percent of legislative seats.

Liberia already has a 30 percent candidate quota for women, but it is not mandatory in the sense that non-compliant candidate lists are not automatically rejected.

Participants proposed making the quota enforceable and eventually increasing it to 50 percent.

They also called for stronger representation of persons with disabilities, whose representation in the Legislature was described at the forum as zero.

The proposals suggest that youth representation is being framed not as an isolated demand, but as part of a broader conversation about whether Liberia's political institutions adequately reflect the population they govern.

Perhaps the most direct institutional demand is for at least one NEC commissioner under 35.

The proposed reform package would also require at least three commissioners of each gender and lower the age threshold for commissioners.

The argument is not necessarily that young commissioners would automatically produce better electoral administration. Rather, proponents contend that representation within the institution responsible for managing elections should reflect a wider cross-section of the population.

Liberia's current parliamentary data shows that the country has no youth quota and no reserved youth seats.

The proposal for youth representation on the NEC would therefore represent a change in the way Liberia approaches inclusion within electoral institutions.

Not all the proposals can be implemented in the same way.

The dialogue distinguished between reforms that could potentially be introduced administratively or through legislation before 2029 and measures requiring constitutional amendment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Proposals included provisional voter pre-registration for citizens who will turn 18 by Election Day, modeled on South Africa; publication of electoral participation data by age, gender and disability; improved voter education; decentralization of electoral services; stronger investigation of invalid votes; and measures against online violence targeting women.

Longer-term proposals include reserved parliamentary seats for young people, similar to arrangements in some other African countries.

But reserved seats would require constitutional change and therefore a broader national debate.

The distinction matters because reform is not simply a matter of identifying desirable policies. It also requires determining which institution has the legal authority to make the change and what political process must be followed.

The youth dialogue comes at a time when Liberia's political landscape is already beginning to orient itself toward 2029.

The governing Unity Party has begun organizing around President Boakai's potential reelection, while opposition parties have recently increased coordination and established a joint technical mechanism to engage the government and prepare for the next political cycle.

That early political activity gives youth organizations an opportunity to intervene before candidate lists, party leadership structures and campaign strategies become firmly established.

The question is whether youth participation will remain a campaign-season slogan or become embedded in political institutions before the next election.

As Liberia looks toward 2029, the emerging youth debate is therefore about more than age.

It is about political access, institutional representation and whether demographic weight can be translated into meaningful participation in national decision-making.

The country's young people are already numerous enough to matter at the ballot box.

Their demand now is to matter before the ballot is printed.