Liberia: EJF, Nafaa Launch Fisheries Governance Reform

Liberia has launched a major three-year fisheries governance reform initiative aimed at tightening transparency, strengthening enforcement and improving public oversight of the country's marine resources amid continuing efforts to address illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The initiative, titled "Creating Greater Fisheries Transparency in Liberia," is being implemented by the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF) in partnership with the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), with funding from Oceans5.

Launched Thursday at the Boulevard Palace Hotel in Monrovia, the project brought together government officials, lawmakers, development partners, fisheries stakeholders and civil society representatives.

The initiative will support reforms to Liberia's fisheries laws, advance ratification of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention No. 188 on work in fishing, promote implementation of the Global Charter for Fisheries Transparency and strengthen public participation in the management of Liberia's marine resources.

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Chief launcher Madia H. Peters Magbollah, NaFAA's Deputy Director General for Administration, described the initiative as a continuation of reforms already underway in the sector.

She said the project would reinforce existing systems while supporting Liberia's efforts to combat IUU fishing and strengthen enforcement.

Grand Bassa County Senator Gbehzohngar Milton Findley, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aquaculture, Forestry and Fisheries, who also co-launched the project, said he looked forward to reviewing the proposed reforms.

He noted that new legislation could help bring Liberia's fisheries sector into greater alignment with international standards.

EJF West Africa Regional Manager Cephas Asare said the project is intended to secure the legislative and institutional support required to advance fisheries reforms.

He said several of the objectives would require legislative action and sustained cooperation among government institutions, lawmakers, civil society and fishing communities.

EJF has operated in Liberia since 2019, focusing on fisheries governance. Asare said momentum for greater transparency increased after Liberia endorsed the Global Charter for Fisheries Transparency at the 2025 United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, France, and the Mombasa Declaration at the 11th Our Ocean Conference in Kenya.

In his keynote address, NaFAA Director General J. Cyrus Saygbe Sr. said Liberia's fisheries resources should be treated as national assets belonging to the Liberian people, rather than merely as economic statistics.

He said fisheries remain critical to coastal and inland communities, employment and the national economy, while stressing NaFAA's commitment to managing the sector through transparency, science, technology and the rule of law.

Saygbe outlined reforms already being pursued by NaFAA, including quarterly open-house sessions, a redesigned website and a new fisheries information management system. He said the system has reduced fish-import permit processing from approximately three weeks to three days.

NaFAA is also preparing to launch a toll-free call center and short code, 6232, by October 2026 to enable fisherfolk and members of the public to report suspected fisheries violations.

The authority plans to establish a regional office in Harper, Maryland County, in November 2026, coinciding with Liberia's hosting of the Second World Fisheries Day.

As part of the fisheries-law reform, a legal firm has been engaged to review existing legislation, while the ILO is providing technical assistance toward ratification of Convention No. 188. NaFAA has also established a steering committee and technical working groups.

The reform drive comes as Liberia continues to address outstanding concerns associated with the European Union's 2017 Yellow Card designation over IUU fishing.

Saygbe said the number of outstanding issues has fallen from 15 to four: management of unauthorized vessels, implementation of the Port State Measures Agreement, monitoring of Liberia-flagged vessels and enforcement of fisheries sanctions.

NaFAA is working with the Liberia Maritime Authority and Coast Guard on the remaining issues while upgrading its Fisheries Monitoring Centre with artificial intelligence-assisted detection tools. Three surveillance vessels have also been added.

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Saygbe cited the Spanish-flagged Zubora, which entered Liberia's Exclusive Economic Zone in August 2026 with its tracking system apparently deactivated. He said Liberia is engaging Spain and international partners to establish the facts.

In 2025, four companies were fined a combined US$100,000 for importing fish without required permits, with US$29,500 reportedly still outstanding.

Meanwhile, the European Union Delegation to Liberia reaffirmed its support for the fisheries sector and announced the €25 million Strengthening Artisanal Fisheries (SAFish) initiative, a five-year program targeting Liberia's coastal counties, with possible extension to seven years.

EJF said the Global Charter's 10 principles include stronger beneficial ownership disclosure requirements to help identify the individuals or companies ultimately controlling fishing vessels.

Asare stressed that international funding alone would not transform Liberia's fisheries sector, calling for sustained investment and stronger cooperation among government institutions, lawmakers, fishing communities and other stakeholders.