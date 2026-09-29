Liberia: What Happened in New York Must Come Home

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Liberia had a good week in New York.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and his delegation did more at the 81st United Nations General Assembly than deliver speeches, shake hands and pose for photographs. Liberia convened international partners around issues on which it increasingly claims leadership: women, youth, peace and security; climate change and natural resources; maritime security; development; African representation and a more equitable international order.

These are important achievements for a small country whose voice, not so long ago, was heard internationally mostly in conversations about war, humanitarian intervention and reconstruction.

But now comes the harder question.

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How much of the Liberia presented in New York can actually be found in Liberia?

That question should not diminish the country's diplomatic accomplishments. It should give them meaning.

Consider Women, Peace and Security.

President Boakai reminded the world that Liberian women did not merely participate in ending the country's civil conflict. They helped build the peace itself. In New York, Liberia launched its Third National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security for 2026-2031, committing itself to greater women's leadership, participation, accountability and sustainable financing.

It was a powerful story to tell.

But back home, women occupy only eight of the 73 seats in the House of Representatives -- about 11 percent -- while only three of Liberia's 30 senators are women.

There lies the domestic derivative of the New York commitment.

If Liberian women were important enough to stop a war, they should not remain peripheral to the tables at which Liberia's political future is decided.

The same test applies to youth.

Liberia has developed its first National Action Plan on Youth, Peace and Security, intended to move beyond seeing young people principally as a security risk and instead recognize them as participants in conflict prevention, governance and peacebuilding.

That is commendable.

But the real measure of youth policy is not the number of young people invited to conferences. It is whether a young Liberian can leave school and reasonably expect to find a job, start a business, acquire skills, access financing and imagine a future worth building at home.

Peace must produce an economic dividend.

Otherwise, we risk developing sophisticated international language about youth inclusion while thousands of young Liberians experience exclusion in their daily lives.

The same contradiction follows us into natural resources.

Liberia has increasingly placed climate, conflict and natural-resource governance within its international peace and security agenda. That is appropriate for a country whose forests, minerals and land can either finance development or become sources of grievance.

But here again, New York must come home.

The 2026 EITI validation of Liberia specifically identified inconsistencies in mining production, export and tax data that present risks of revenue leakage. It also called for implementation of revenue-sharing legislation so communities receive their share of mining revenues.

That is where the international principle becomes domestic policy.

Responsible natural-resource governance is not merely something Liberia should advocate at the United Nations. It means knowing what leaves our mines, collecting what the country is owed, enforcing concession obligations and ensuring that communities sitting on top of Liberia's wealth can see tangible benefits from it.

Even development diplomacy must pass this test.

Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan made clear during the UNGA week that Liberia wants electricity to power industries, SMEs and job creation. The government's ambition is to reach at least 75 percent electricity access by 2030. Yet World Bank data put national access at just 34.9 percent in 2024.

The distance between those two numbers is not simply an electricity gap. It represents businesses that cannot expand, communities that cannot attract investment, students struggling to study and entrepreneurs paying dearly to generate their own power.

And therein lies perhaps the central lesson from New York.

Liberia's foreign policy is beginning to acquire ambition. Its domestic policy must now acquire comparable urgency.

This is especially important because Liberia's growing international standing is rooted precisely in its domestic experience. We speak about peace because we survived war. We speak about women's leadership because Liberian women helped force a path toward peace. We speak about youth because our overwhelmingly young population makes their inclusion essential to stability. We speak about natural resources and conflict because Liberia knows what happens when national wealth fails to translate into broad national opportunity.

Our credibility abroad, therefore, cannot forever be separated from our performance at home.

The challenge now is to create a deliberate bridge between the two.

Every major international commitment made by Liberia should have an identifiable domestic counterpart: an institution responsible for it, an implementation timetable, a budget where necessary and measurable outcomes that citizens can follow.

If Liberia champions women internationally, let us measure women's participation domestically.

If we champion youth inclusion, let us measure opportunity.

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If we advocate responsible natural-resource governance, let us measure what communities receive.

If we seek investment, let us measure jobs.

If we champion climate resilience, let communities living with flooding, erosion and environmental degradation experience that resilience.

And if Liberia speaks for a more accountable international order, our own institutions must demonstrate accountability at home.

None of this means New York was merely talk. Quite the contrary.

Liberia's expanding diplomatic profile has created an opportunity. The country is increasingly defining what it wants to stand for internationally. The next stage is ensuring that Liberians themselves experience those values.

The airplanes will return from New York. The motorcades will disappear. The bilateral meetings will become communiqués and photographs. UNGA 81 will eventually give way to UNGA 82.

But the commitments must travel farther.

They must reach Monrovia and Ganta, Buchanan and Harper, Zwedru and Voinjama. They must reach government budgets, classrooms, farms, mines, businesses, county administrations and communities.

Because the greatest dividend from Liberia's growing voice abroad will not be how often the world listens to us.

It will be whether Liberians at home can feel the difference.

What was achieved in New York must not remain in New York.