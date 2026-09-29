Gambia: IEC Officer Testifies Over Disputed Alkalo Attestation in Bundung Revising Court Case

An officer of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has testified before the Brusubi Revising Court in a case involving an attestation submitted during the voter registration process by Maram Sallah, the objectee.

The case was brought by Abdul Karim Drammeh, the objector, with Counsel Ya Kumba Jaiteh representing him. Ensa Jarju, the IEC officer stationed at the Yarambamba office, which covers the Kombo North District, appeared as a witness. He serves as an Assistant Regional Election Officer. During his testimony, Jarju told the court that the attestation submitted by Sallah bore the signature and stamp of the Alkalo of Brufut.

When Counsel Jaiteh asked who had signed the attestation, Jarju said the Alkalo of Brufut would be the appropriate person to answer that question. Counsel then questioned Jarju about the leadership of Walikama and whether Malamin Manneh was the Alkalo of Walikama.

Jarju explained that the Alkalo of Brufut could not properly attest to residents of Walikama. He further told the court that Jenke was the Alkalo of Walikama and said he did not know why the Walikama Alkalo was not issuing attestations to residents of his own community. Jarju also testified that the IEC did not recognise the stamp of the Walikama Alkalo.

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According to him, there had been no consultation between the Ministry of Local Government and the IEC regarding the Alkalo-ship of Walikama.

"For that reason," he said, the Commission did not recognise the stamp being used by the Walikama Alkalo.

However, Jarju told the court that an Alkalo from one village could, in certain circumstances, attest to someone from another village. Counsel Jaiteh put it to Jarju that it was wrong for the Alkalo of Brufut to attest to residents of Walikama.

Jarju agreed, stating that it would be wrong for the Brufut Alkalo to attest to people from Walikama. Counsel then questioned whether the IEC itself had acted wrongly by accepting an attestation bearing the stamp of an Alkalo from another community.

Jarju responded that the Commission had not acted wrongly, maintaining that the IEC was not the owner of the attestation.

He later acknowledged that the attestation form itself originated from the IEC and was issued following a request by Sallah. Jarju further testified that the stamp appearing on the attestation bears the name of the Brufut Alkalo rather than that of the Walikama Alkalo.

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He explained that the Walikama Alkalo used the stamp of his colleague, Malamin Manneh, because the stamp associated with the Walikama Alkalo was not recognised by the IEC. The testimony placed the recognition of the Walikama Alkalo's stamp and the authority of one Alkalo to attest to residents of another community at the centre of the proceedings. The matter was adjourned to 1 October 2026 for the Alkalo of Brufut to testify.